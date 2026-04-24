Mr Hegseth said America deserved allies “who are loyal” and understood the partnership was “not a one-way street”

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks during a press briefing at the Pentagon in Washington, DC, on April 24, 2026. Picture: ANNABELLE GORDON / AFP via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Europe might want to start having “less fancy conferences and get in a boat”, US defence secretary Pete Hegseth has said as he hit out at the response of the UK and other countries to the Strait of Hormuz crisis.

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He dismissed steps being led by Britain and France aimed at ensuring the future security of the critical Gulf waterway as “silly”. Speaking at the Pentagon, Mr Hegseth said America deserved allies “who are loyal” and understood the partnership was “not a one-way street”. His remarks came as transatlantic relations soured further with reports that the US could review its position on Britain’s claim to the Falkland Islands as punishment for Sir Keir Starmer’s lack of support for the war in Iran. The latest dispute comes just days before the King and Queen arrive in the US for a four-day state visit. The strait, which is a major supply route for oil and gas supplies, had been open prior to the US and Israel launching strikes against Iran. Read more: Prime Minister hits back at Trump after president threatened 'review' into Britain's claim of Falkland Islands Read more: Polanski calls for Trump to be 'kicked out' of his Scottish golf courses

US President Donald Trump meets with Lebanon's Ambassador to the US, Nada Hamadeh Moawad, and Israel's Ambassador to the US, Yechiel Leiter, at the White House. Picture: Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images

In retaliation, Tehran effectively closed the shipping lane. And although President Donald Trump has extended an uneasy ceasefire, the strait remains a flashpoint with both the US and Iran imposing their own blockades, bringing the movement of vessels to a virtual standstill, further fuelling a global energy crisis that has seen prices rocket. A coalition of countries recently held talks in Paris and in London this week aimed at forging an international UK and France-led mission to keep the waterway open once the conflict is over. Giving an update on the war and the ongoing blockade of Iran’s ports at a news conference in Washington, Mr Hegseth said: “This should not be America’s fight alone. We barely use the Strait of Hormuz as a country. Our energy doesn’t flow through there, and we have plenty of energy.” He added: “Europe and Asia have benefited from our protection for decades, but the time for free riding is over. America and the free world deserve allies who are capable, who are loyal, and who understand that being an ally is not a one-way street. It’s a two-way street. “We are not counting on Europe, but they need the Strait of Hormuz much more than we do, and might want to start doing less talking and having less fancy conferences in Europe and get in a boat. This is much more their fight than ours.”

U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth takes questions during a press briefing at the Pentagon on April 24, 2026. Picture: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images