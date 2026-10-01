"The pace of war is changing faster than the process to support it," Hegseth said

U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth gives a State of the Force address at Marine Corps Base Quantico. Picture: Alex Wong/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Wednesday announced the creation of a new military command that would be dedicated to building and providing autonomous and robotic capabilities across the US military.

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The command, which Hegseth said would be called "Autonomous Warfare Command," highlights the rapidly changing nature of warfare and the need to make progress on systems like drones and the use of artificial intelligence. Creating a new command is not common — the last one was US Space Command in 2019 — and the move reflects the Pentagon's push to shift from costly conventional weapons platforms to cheaper, AI-driven autonomous systems that have proved decisive in recent conflicts. Speaking in front of hundreds of ​junior officers and enlisted personnel at Quantico, Virginia, in a speech peppered with attacks on the media, Hegseth said the command would be led by a four-star officer. Read more: Rogue AI agents tried to hack a Canadian government website Read more: Tennessee death row killer Christa Pike rushed to hospital still after two lethal injections in botched execution

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth gives a State of the Force address at Marine Corps Base Quantico. Picture: Alex Wong/Pool Photo via AP

"The pace of war is changing faster than the process to support it," Hegseth said in a speech called the "State of the Force," in which he announced other changes, including the creation of the office of religious affairs. "Cheap compute, superintelligence, and advanced commercial manufacturing have enabled the proliferation of low-cost, high-precision strike," Hegseth added. The US military currently has 11 combatant commands, which are responsible for different parts of the world and specific tasks. Experts have expressed fears over the potential for unchecked AI development and technology rivalries that could further ​heighten risks across the global security environment. Both China and ⁠the ​US — the two major drivers of cutting-edge AI development and its global adoption — have been at loggerheads over AI policies and ​industry practices.