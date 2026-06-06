Hegseth was attending commemorations for the 82nd anniversary of the Normandy landings

Pete Hegseth made the comments during a ceremony to commemorate the 82nd anniversary of the D-Day. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has claimed Europe faces an "invasion of dangerous ideologies" arriving by sea while speaking at ceremony marking the anniversary of D-Day.

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His remarks were delivered in Normandy during commemorations for the 82nd anniversary of the landings during the Second World War, which saw American and allied forces liberate Western Europe from Nazi occupation. Hegseth's comments echo criticisms frequently voiced by President Trump regarding Europe and its immigration policies. Speaking at the ceremony at the Normandy American Cemetery in ​Colleville-sur-Mer, Hegseth said: "Sadly today, different European beaches are ​stormed by different, dangerous ideologies. Read more: Anger grows in Albania as protesters take to streets for sixth day over Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner plans for $1.6b island resort Read more: US attacks Iranian radar sites after Tehran launches drones in latest Gulf escalation

Hegseth lays a wreath of flowers. Picture: Alamy

"Beaches in Spain, Italy, Greece and Bulgaria, boats and men arrive. "When will European capitals do something about that invasion or is ​it too late? I pray not, and I believe not." A US National Security Strategy document issued last ​year warned Europe faced "civilizational erasure" and must course-correct ​if it ⁠is to remain a reliable ally of the States. The D-Day operation on June 6, 1944, united the land, air, and sea forces of the allied armies in what became known as the largest amphibious invasion in military history. The operation, given the codename OVERLORD, delivered five naval assault divisions to the beaches of Normandy. The invasion force included 7,000 ships and landing craft manned by over 195,000 naval personnel from eight allied countries.

The comments come a day after Vice President JD Vance claimed Henry Nowak would still be alive if Europe had tightened its grip on the "mass invasion of migrants". Picture: Alamy

Almost 133,000 troops from the US the British Commonwealth, and their allies landed on the beaches. The remarks come a day after US Vice President claimed that student Henry Nowak would still be alive if Europe had tightened its grip on the "mass invasion of migrants". JD Vance described the 18-year-old's death as "tragic as it is enraging" in the latest intervention by the Trump administration over the case. He said: "Henry Nowak died the same way a civilisation dies, abandoned, handcuffed by authorities who neither trusted nor cared for him, and accused of hate crimes he did not commit. "His murder is as tragic as it is enraging."

Downing Street hit back at the White House following Vance's comments on Friday. Picture: Alamy