Pete Hegseth claims Europe faces 'invasion of dangerous ideologies' during D-Day anniversary speech
Hegseth was attending commemorations for the 82nd anniversary of the Normandy landings
US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has claimed Europe faces an "invasion of dangerous ideologies" arriving by sea while speaking at ceremony marking the anniversary of D-Day.
Listen to this article
His remarks were delivered in Normandy during commemorations for the 82nd anniversary of the landings during the Second World War, which saw American and allied forces liberate Western Europe from Nazi occupation.
Hegseth's comments echo criticisms frequently voiced by President Trump regarding Europe and its immigration policies.
Speaking at the ceremony at the Normandy American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, Hegseth said: "Sadly today, different European beaches are stormed by different, dangerous ideologies.
Read more: Anger grows in Albania as protesters take to streets for sixth day over Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner plans for $1.6b island resort
Read more: US attacks Iranian radar sites after Tehran launches drones in latest Gulf escalation
"Beaches in Spain, Italy, Greece and Bulgaria, boats and men arrive.
"When will European capitals do something about that invasion or is it too late? I pray not, and I believe not."
A US National Security Strategy document issued last year warned Europe faced "civilizational erasure" and must course-correct if it is to remain a reliable ally of the States.
The D-Day operation on June 6, 1944, united the land, air, and sea forces of the allied armies in what became known as the largest amphibious invasion in military history.
The operation, given the codename OVERLORD, delivered five naval assault divisions to the beaches of Normandy.
The invasion force included 7,000 ships and landing craft manned by over 195,000 naval personnel from eight allied countries.
Almost 133,000 troops from the US the British Commonwealth, and their allies landed on the beaches.
The remarks come a day after US Vice President claimed that student Henry Nowak would still be alive if Europe had tightened its grip on the "mass invasion of migrants".
JD Vance described the 18-year-old's death as "tragic as it is enraging" in the latest intervention by the Trump administration over the case.
He said: "Henry Nowak died the same way a civilisation dies, abandoned, handcuffed by authorities who neither trusted nor cared for him, and accused of hate crimes he did not commit.
"His murder is as tragic as it is enraging."
But hitting back, a spokesperson for Downing Street told LBC: "In recent days, we have seen people trying to interfere in our democracy and seeking to stir up division on our streets.
"The Nowak family are grieving after Henry’s horrific murder. They have said they do not want his death to be used to create further division, hatred or tension.
"We should be respecting their wishes. Our politics should bring people together even in the most terrible of circumstances. That is who we are as a country."