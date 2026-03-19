It comes as the UK and other nations issued a joint statement calling for the safe opening of the Strait of Hormuz

Pete Hegseth speaks to members of the media during a press briefing at the Pentagon in Washington, Thursday. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has blasted European allies as "ungrateful" while claiming the US is winning its war with Iran "decisively."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Holding a press conference on Thursday, Mr Hegseth said the US is "on track" but refused to put a time frame on the conflict ending, saying it was only a decision for Donald Trump. He also insisted the whole world 'should be saying one thing to President Trump: Thank You'. He told reporters: "A regime like that refusing to abandon its nuclear ambitions is not just a regional problem, it’s a direct threat to America, to freedom and to civilisation in the world, the Middle East, our ungrateful allies in Europe. "We're winning, decisively and on our terms," and insisted his country's administration was not trying to turn it into a "forever war." Read more: Trump threatens to 'blow up' Iranian gas field if attacks on Qatar continue - as gas prices soar by 30% Read more: Press photographers 'banned' from Pentagon after 'unflattering' images taken of Pete Hegseth

President Donald Trump previously denied knowledge of an earlier attack on an earlier Iranian fuel facility. Picture: Alamy

Hegseth added: "To date, we've struck over 7,000 targets across Iran and its military infrastructure. That is not incremental. "That is overwhelming force applied with precision. He added that Iran’s ability to manufacture new ballistic missiles has “probably taken the hardest hit." When asked which countries had been most cooperative to the US, Hegseth responded: "Israel from day one has been an incredible and capable partner, willing and able," and said the Gulf states had "stepped up incredibly." He said: "We're proud to be defending with them, standing with them, you name it. UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and others." Pressed on when people could expect to see an end to the war, Hegseth refused to respond with a definitive timeline. He said: "It will be at the president's choosing ultimately, where we say, hey, we’ve achieved what we need to on behalf of the American people to ensure our security. "So no, no time set on that. But we're very much on track." The comments hours after President Trump threatened to "massively blow up" an Iranian fuel facility if attacks on neighbouring countries continue.

Appearing to hit out at Israel over the earlier attack, Trump insisted the US and Qatar "knew nothing" of plans to attack the South Pars gas field. Asked if he thought Israel was pursuing its own "objectives", Hegseth responded: "We hold the cards. "We have objectives. Those objectives are clear. We have allies pursuing objectives as well." Shortly after the press conference concluded, a joint statement was released on behalf of the leaders of UK, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Japan on the Strait of Hormuz. It said: "We condemn in the strongest terms recent attacks by Iran on unarmed commercial vessels in the Gulf, attacks on civilian infrastructure including oil and gas installations, and the de facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iranian forces.

"We express our deep concern about the escalating conflict. We call on Iran to cease immediately its threats, laying of mines, drone and missile attacks and other attempts to block the Strait to commercial shipping, and to comply with UN Security Council Resolution 2817. "Freedom of navigation is a fundamental principle of international law, including under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. "The effects of Iran’s actions will be felt by people in all parts of the world, especially the most vulnerable. Consistent with UNSC Resolution 2817, we emphasise that such interference with international shipping and the disruption of global energy supply chains constitute a threat to international peace and security. "In this regard, we call for an immediate comprehensive moratorium on attacks on civilian infrastructure, including oil and gas installations."

A joint statement was released on the Strait of Hormuz on behalf of United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Japan,. Picture: Alamy