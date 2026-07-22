Iran War protesters told Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth that he has the blood of 17 Americans on his hands.

Defense Secretary Hegseth was heckled while testifying before the Senate Appropriations Committee. Picture: Getty

By Sophie Clark

US Defence Secretary, Pete Hegseth, was interrupted four times by hecklers while speaking to a Senate committee about the war in Iran.

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Footage from the committee shows protestors speaking over the Secretary criticising his choice as head of the armed forces to continue bombing Iran, with the first dissenter saying: “This is against Iranian people [sic.]. 90 million people.” Adding that Hegseth has the blood of 17 Americans on his hands as well as thousands of Iranians. Hegseth was in front of the Senate Appropriations Committee on July 21 to ask for supplemental funding for the Defense Department. His leadership in the costly war has been criticised after American bombs were linked to the destruction of a primary school in February which killed 148 people. Iranian retribution has killed 17 American soldiers and wounded 420 on bases in the region. The former Fox News correspondent was interrupted a second time by a woman saying: “stop bombing our children in Iran and Palestine, this is illegal.” A third time by someone asking him to “end this war right now.” And, a fourth time by someone whose protests were indecipherable. Read more: Trump threatens to attack Iran's underground nuclear site as US renews strikes Read more: War in Iran has cost the United States more than $37 billion dollars

Four people vocally interrupted Secretary Hegseth's testimony to the Senate Committee on Appropriations. Picture: Getty

The hearing was overseen by Senator Susan Collins of Maine who appeared frustrated by the interruptions. Collins, who is up for re-election in November, banged her gavel after the fourth interruption, saying: “I will ask that the Capitol Police, whose professionalism I admire, remove those who are seeking to disrupt the hearing.” “This request [for funding] is an urgent, necessary, injection of resources to address the immediate needs of our department,” Hegseth told the Senate amid interruptions. The Secretary’s request for “urgent” funding comes after the US brokered an initial ceasefire agreement with Iran in June. This has now ended following renewed US strikes on Iranian military and power sites.

Protestors continuously interrupt Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth during his opening statement: "Stop bombing our children in Iran and Palestine - this is illegal!" pic.twitter.com/NAT3vR5j2p — CSPAN (@cspan) July 21, 2026

The latest US strikes in Iran have been reported in five metropolitan areas including Tehran, which has a population of approximately 9 million people, and the southern city of Bushehr, close to Iran’s only nuclear power site. It is unclear how well prepared Iran’s nuclear power sites are for an aerial bombing attack. If the reactor’s cooling system is not well protected, an attack could lead to thousands having to evacuate, and an even more extreme climate event than the Chernobyl disaster, according to non-proliferation experts.

Senator Susan Collins asked Capitol Police to take protesters out of the committee room. Picture: Getty