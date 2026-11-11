Republicans in the US House of Representatives blocked an effort on Tuesday to impeach defence secretary Pete Hegseth. Picture: Chip Somodevilla/Getty

By Chay Quinn

Republicans in the US House of Representatives blocked an effort on Tuesday to impeach defence secretary Pete Hegseth, winning a reprieve for the polarising Pentagon chief before Democrats take control of Congress next year and possibly try again.

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The vote on a procedural motion came hours after Hegseth branded efforts to impeach him a farce and delivered a defiant defence of his record at the helm of the US military, winning praise from President Donald Trump. The chamber voted 211 to 204 in favour of a motion to refer eight articles of impeachment to the Republican-led House Judiciary Committee — a move that the sponsor of the impeachment push, US representative Thomas Massie, warned would kill it. Massie, an outgoing Kentucky Republican, had hoped to draw votes from Republicans unhappy with Hegseth’s policies and wary of the unpopularity of the Iran war. However, no other Republicans joined him. Democrats had voiced strong support for the impeachment effort, but 11 failed to turn up to vote. Trump welcomed the vote in a social media post, saying the effort to impeach Hegseth “has miserably FAILED!” Read More: FBI 'looking into' tech boss's affair with Chinese spy, Trump says - as Nvidia takes $200bn hit Read More: Oil prices drop below 90 dollars as Trump says Iran war could end soon

Trump welcomed the vote in a social media post, saying the effort to impeach Hegseth “has miserably FAILED!”. Picture: Truth Social