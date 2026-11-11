US defence secretary Pete Hegseth survives impeachment attempt after Republicans row in behind Pentagon chief
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Republicans in the US House of Representatives blocked an effort on Tuesday to impeach defence secretary Pete Hegseth, winning a reprieve for the polarising Pentagon chief before Democrats take control of Congress next year and possibly try again.
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The vote on a procedural motion came hours after Hegseth branded efforts to impeach him a farce and delivered a defiant defence of his record at the helm of the US military, winning praise from President Donald Trump.
The chamber voted 211 to 204 in favour of a motion to refer eight articles of impeachment to the Republican-led House Judiciary Committee — a move that the sponsor of the impeachment push, US representative Thomas Massie, warned would kill it.
Massie, an outgoing Kentucky Republican, had hoped to draw votes from Republicans unhappy with Hegseth’s policies and wary of the unpopularity of the Iran war. However, no other Republicans joined him. Democrats had voiced strong support for the impeachment effort, but 11 failed to turn up to vote.
Trump welcomed the vote in a social media post, saying the effort to impeach Hegseth “has miserably FAILED!”
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Suggesting the impeachment episode may have brought Trump and Hegseth closer together, Trump added that Hegseth’s performance on Iran, Venezuela and other issues had led to the “EXONERATION of a Great American Patriot”.
Hegseth would have been the first US defence secretary to be impeached. The last time a civilian leader of the US military was impeached was in 1876, when William Belknap held the title of secretary of war.
Hegseth calls himself secretary of war, as part of his effort to rebrand a military he said was too weak and “woke” when he took office last year. Trump cannot change the name of the Department of Defense without congressional approval.
Voter anger over the Iran war, which has settled into an effective stalemate focused on securing the Strait of Hormuz, helped Democrats win control of Congress in last week’s midterm elections.
House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries criticised Hegseth ahead of the vote, saying on Monday: “Pete Hegseth has abused his power, undermined America’s national security, and he’s the architect of the reckless and costly failed war of choice in Iran.”
However, Hegseth repeatedly defended the conflict, calling Trump courageous and saying Iran’s military had been left in ruins. He also said his orders to US forces were lawful, despite Massie’s accusations of “high crimes and misdemeanours” ranging from the war itself to the US military raid in January to depose Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.
“History will judge the Iran war quite differently than the conventional wisdom right now,” he said.
Massie said he was disappointed by the vote, comparing Republicans to passengers content to go down with the Titanic.
“They know it’s a sinking ship but [are] committed to stay on board,” he said.