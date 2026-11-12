Sitting at the heart of Arlington National Cemetery, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is a sacred site and the grave of three unknown American service members

U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth looks on during a wreath-laying ceremony in honor of Veterans Day with U.S. President Donald Trump at The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery on November 11, 2026. Picture: Kevin Dietsch/Getty

By Rebecca Henrys

A US Army sentinel guarding the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier appeared to rebuke Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's delegation on Wednesday after laughter could be heard as they climbed the steps of the solemn site.

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Hegseth, his wife and senior aides could be seen taking pictures and speaking to each other on the steps of the memorial at Arlington National Cemetery following a Veterans Day event. Immediately after the laughter, the sentinel moved toward the group and, from a distance, shouted toward them: "All visitors will maintain an atmosphere of silence and respect at all times." Sitting at the heart of Arlington National Cemetery, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is a sacred site and the grave of three unknown American service members, including one from World War One. Read more: Two dead after three-storey building collapses in Brooklyn with pregnant woman pulled from the rubble Read more: Nvidia CEO on brink of being fired after second affair claim - as major chipmaker sees stock price slump to 52-week low