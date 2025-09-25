US Secretary of War orders urgent meeting of hundreds of military officials
US War Secretary Pete Hegseth has ordered hundreds of generals and admirals to gather on short notice at a Marine Corps base in Virginia next week.
Listen to this article
The reason for the rare meeting is not currently known, but it has sparked concerns and confusion among officials after the Trump administration fired numerous senior leaders earlier this year.
Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell confirmed on Thursday that Mr Hegseth "will be addressing his senior military leaders early next week."
The Washington Post reported that the directive was sent to nearly all military commanders worldwide and applies to all senior officers with the rank of brigadier general or above.
There are approximately 800 generals and admirals spread across the United States and dozens of other countries and time zones.
Read more: US and Canada scramble fighter jets to intercept Russian planes off Alaska
Read more: Donald Trump replaces Joe Biden White House portrait with picture of autopen
Commanders and senior leaders in conflict zones throughout Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region are among those expected to attend.
Nobody familiar with the matter could recall a defence secretary ever ordering a meeting of so many commanders, with several saying that this raises security concerns.
"People are very concerned. They have no idea what it means," one person told the Washington Post.
Earlier this month, President Donald Trump signed an executive order renaming the Department of Defence as the Department of War.
The Trump administration claims the name change "conveys a stronger message of readiness and resolve" and projects American military toughness around the globe.
"It's a much more appropriate name, especially in light of where the world is right now," Mr Trump said.