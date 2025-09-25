US War Secretary Pete Hegseth has ordered hundreds of generals and admirals to gather on short notice at a Marine Corps base in Virginia next week.

The reason for the rare meeting is not currently known, but it has sparked concerns and confusion among officials after the Trump administration fired numerous senior leaders earlier this year.

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell confirmed on Thursday that Mr Hegseth "will be addressing his senior military leaders early next week."

The Washington Post reported that the directive was sent to nearly all military commanders worldwide and applies to all senior officers with the rank of brigadier general or above.

There are approximately 800 generals and admirals spread across the United States and dozens of other countries and time zones.

