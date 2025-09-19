Elderly British couple detained by Taliban reunite with family after seven-month ordeal
An elderly British couple who were held by the Taliban in a prison in Afghanistan for seven months have been reunited with their family in Qatar.
Barbie Reynolds, 76, and her husband Peter, 80, were released on Friday through Qatari mediation and after months of public lobbying.
The Reynolds were visibly emotional while exiting their flight in Doha as they embraced their daughter Sarah Entwistle and other family members who had gathered to see them.
Officials said the couple will be taken for medical checks before travelling back to the UK.
The couple had lived in Afghanistan for nearly two decades.
The Taliban said the pair had broken Afghan laws and were released after judicial proceedings - but the group have never revealed the reason for their detention.
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said: “I welcome the release of Peter and Barbara Reynolds from detention in Afghanistan, and I know this long-awaited news will come as a huge relief to them and their family.
“I want to pay tribute to the vital role played by Qatar, including The Amir, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, in securing their freedom.”
The couple, who wed in Kabul in 1970, were encouraged to flee the country when the Taliban returned to power in August 2021, but decided to stay as "they could not leave when Afghans were in their hour of need".
Together, they run an organisation called Rebuild, which facilitates education and training programmes for civilians.
They were first arrested as they travelled back to their home in Bamyan province.
In March, they were then moved to a maximum security prison in Kabul.
In April, their son Jonathan said his parents had "never heard one accusation or one charge".
He said the British government had offered to evacuate them when the Taliban took over, to which they replied: "Why would we leave these people in their darkest hour?"