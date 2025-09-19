An elderly British couple who were held by the Taliban in a prison in Afghanistan for seven months have been reunited with their family in Qatar.

Barbie Reynolds, 76, and her husband Peter, 80, were released on Friday through Qatari mediation and after months of public lobbying.

The Reynolds were visibly emotional while exiting their flight in Doha as they embraced their daughter Sarah Entwistle and other family members who had gathered to see them.

Officials said the couple will be taken for medical checks before travelling back to the UK.

The couple had lived in Afghanistan for nearly two decades.

The Taliban said the pair had broken Afghan laws and were released after judicial proceedings - but the group have never revealed the reason for their detention.

