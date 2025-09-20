Barbie Reynolds (left) and Peter Reynolds (centre right) leaving Heathrow Airport after spending eight months detained by the Taliban in Kabul. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

An elderly British couple who were held by the Taliban in an Afghan prison have returned to Britain after being detained in Kabul for eight months.

Barbie Reynolds, 76, and her husband Peter, 80, were seen smiling as they arrived at Heathrow Airport after being released on Friday through Qatari mediation. Barbie and Peter came back to Britain via Doha, after they had been taken to the Qatari capital for medical checks and to be reunited with their daughter, Sarah Entwistle. The couple were arrested while returning to their home in Bamyan province in February before being held without charge in a maximum security prison. They had lived in Afghanistan for nearly two decades. Read More: Son of British elderly couple released by Taliban ‘ecstatic’ as parents return to UK Read More: Elderly couple released by Taliban 'would like to go back to Afghanistan', lawyer claims

Barbie Reynolds arriving at Heathrow after eight months in a Kabul prison. Picture: Getty

Peter Reynolds and his daughter, Sarah, upon their arrival at Heathrow Airport. Picture: Getty

Their son Jonathan Reynolds said he was “ecstatic and massively grateful” to the people who played a part in securing his parents’ release. The Taliban said the pair had broken Afghan laws and were released after judicial proceedings - but the group have never revealed the reason for their detention. The couple, who wed in Kabul in 1970, were encouraged to flee the country when the Taliban returned to power in August 2021, but decided to stay as "they could not leave when Afghans were in their hour of need". Together, they run an organisation called Rebuild, which facilitates education and training programmes for civilians.

In a statement on Friday, their family said: "We are overwhelmed with gratitude and relief to share that our parents, Peter and Barbie Reynolds, have been released after seven months and 21 days in detention by the Taliban. "This is a moment of immense joy for our family, and we are deeply thankful to everyone who played a role in securing their release." The family said they wanted to extend their appreciation to the emir of Qatar for his leadership and compassion, and also thanked Mohammed Al Khulaifi and Mirdef Al Qashouti for their "tireless diplomatic efforts and unwavering support throughout this ordeal". The statement said: "Their dedication and humanity have made an unforgettable impact on our lives. "We are also extremely grateful to the UK Government for its commitment and support to our family, including ensuring that our parents had access to essential medication during their detention and upon release.

Barbie Reynolds, 76, and her husband Peter, 80, were released on Friday. Picture: Getty

In this photo provided by Qatar Foreign Ministry, Qatari and British diplomats, left, pose with the released British couple, Barbie and Peter Reynolds, aboard a plane before departing to Qatar from Kabul, Afghanistan on Friday morning. Picture: Qatar Foreign Ministry via AP

"We further thank the US government for its support to the US members of our family, and to the UN special rapporteurs for their intervention and support. "This experience has reminded us of the power of diplomacy, empathy, and international cooperation. "While the road to recovery will be long as our parents regain their health and spend time with their family, today is a day of tremendous joy and relief. "We are forever grateful to the Qataris for standing with us during this difficult time. "Thank you for giving us our family back." Tatyana Eatwell, who was a part of Barbie and Peter Reynolds's legal team, told LBC's Tom Swarbrick: "The couple have actually said that they would like to return to Afghanistan in the future. "They say they're Afghan citizens, so that's quite remarkable after the experience they've been through. It is. And I think it's a reflection. I mean, the whole family, actually, both the children and Peter and Barbie have, you know, conducted themselves with huge amounts of dignity and resilience throughout this ordeal."

Peter Reynolds meeting Qatari diplomats last month. Picture: handout

British nationals Peter Reynolds (centre L) and his wife Barbara (centre R) speak with journalists upon their release from Taliban custody at Kabul airport. Picture: AFP