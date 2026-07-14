Australian police reveal unseen photos in fresh bid to find Peter Falconio's body 25 years after backpacker's murder
Peter Falconio, 28, was shot by Bradley Murdoch on a remote part of highway in the Australian outback on 14 July 2001
Australian police have released several never-before-seen photos of British backpacker Peter Falconio on the 25th anniversary of his murder.
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Falconio, 28, was shot by Bradley Murdoch on a remote part of highway in the Australian outback on 14 July 2001.
His killer died in jail last year aged 67, without admitting to what he had done or revealing the location of the backpacker's remains.
Falconio's girlfriend Joanna Lees, 28, escaped her own attempted abduction by Murdoch by hiding in the scrubland for several hours.
On the 25th anniversary of his disappearance from the Northern Territory town of Barrow Creek, Australian police have released a batch of images, which they hope will jog memories and lead to new information about the attack.
Read more: The killer of backpacker Peter Falconio has died without revealing the location of the Briton's remains
Read more: Brit backpacker Peter Falconio murder mystery continues as police deny human remains found
Another is a chilling full-length police photograph of Murdoch staring directly at the camera.
Earlier footage released captured officers' final attempts to persuade Murdoch to reveal the location of Falconio's remains.
The killer denied possessing any information or knowledge of the death.
Despite Murdoch's conviction by a unanimous jury verdict, he has always denied any knowledge or information about the death despite DNA evidence linking him to the attack.
He was found guilty of Falconio's killing, along with the assault and attempted kidnap of Lees.
Northern Territory Police Force Commissioner Martin Dole said he hoped the release of new images would finally lead to answers for Falconio's family.
"This was a traumatic and horrific event for Ms Lees, and for Peter's family, who have now gone such a long time without the answers they deserve," he said.
"While a murderer has been held accountable for his crimes, this investigation can never be considered closed until Peter's remains are found and his family can lay him to rest."
There is a A$500,000 reward for any information which could lead to the discovery of Mr Falconio's remains.