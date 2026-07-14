Australian police have released several never-before-seen photos of British backpacker Peter Falconio on the 25th anniversary of his murder.

Falconio, 28, was shot by Bradley Murdoch on a remote part of highway in the Australian outback on 14 July 2001.

His killer died in jail last year aged 67, without admitting to what he had done or revealing the location of the backpacker's remains.

Falconio's girlfriend Joanna Lees, 28, escaped her own attempted abduction by Murdoch by hiding in the scrubland for several hours.

On the 25th anniversary of his disappearance from the Northern Territory town of Barrow Creek, Australian police have released a batch of images, which they hope will jog memories and lead to new information about the attack.

Read more: The killer of backpacker Peter Falconio has died without revealing the location of the Briton's remains

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