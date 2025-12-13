Tributes have poured out across social media after the death of actor Peter Green was announced

Actor Peter Green has died at the age of 60. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Nichol

Peter Green - known for his roles in Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction and The Mask - has died at the age of 60.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The actor was found dead inside his apartment in New York City's Lower East Side in the late afternoon on Friday, December 12. Greene's longtime manager, Gregg Edwards, confirmed the tragic news to The New York Post. According to Edwards, music had been playing in the apartment for more than 24 hours, prompting a check on the artist’s condition. He also said he spoke with Green earlier this week.

His role as Zed in Pulp Fiction was one of his most famous screen roles. Picture: Alamy

Police told the New York Post that Greene's body was found unresponsive inside his residence at 'around 3:25pm'. He was pronounced dead at the scene. While a cause of death has yet to be determined by the medical examiner, police do not suspect foul play. Fans mourned the actor following the news of his passing, with one writing on X, that Greene was "One of Hollywood’s most memorable actors." Greene, who also appeared in The Usual Suspects, was set to begin production in January alongside Mickey Rourke on an independent thriller titled Mascots.

Halle Berry and Peter Greene in 'The Rich Man's Wife'. Picture: Alamy