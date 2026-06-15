Tributes paid after Peter Heppelthwaite, star of The Green Green Grass and EastEnders, dies suddenly aged 59
Actor Peter Heppelthwaite, best known for his role as Jed in the Only Fools And Horses spin-off The Green Green Grass, has died aged 59, his management has said.
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He appeared in the sitcom alongside stars Sue Holderness and John Challis as a recurring character across 30 episodes.
The TV star was also recognisable for his role as Linal in soap EastEnders and for his appearance in Steven Moffat’s sitcom Coupling in the early 2000s.
The “heartbreaking” news of his death was confirmed in a post to Instagram by Apollo Artist Management on Sunday.
In the post, Heppelthwaite was praised as a “hugely gifted actor, director, teacher and mentor, with a warmth and generosity that reached far beyond the work itself”.
It continued: “He brought humour, heart and complete commitment to everything he did, and he had that rare ability to make people feel seen, supported and better for having known him.
“His career took him across television, theatre and film, but his impact was much bigger than a list of credits.
“Peter gave so much to other performers, especially young actors finding their confidence and their voice. He cared deeply, worked tirelessly, and left a mark on everyone lucky enough to cross his path.
“We feel incredibly proud to have represented him.”
His daughter Georgia Hewer-Heppelthwaite shared a carousel of family photos with her father on Instagram as she mourned her “epic dad”, who “passed away peacefully yesterday holding our hands”.
The musician, who performs under the name Georgia Nevada, wrote: “Everyone who knows dad will know that this is a man who never gave up, loved deeply, and was just unafraid of doing absolutely everything to the fullest.
“His life was shortened but immensely full of love, passion and determination that we will carry with us always.
“We’re still in shock, so please understand if we feel too overwhelmed to respond to anything right now, but please don’t feel sorry for our loss.
“We are beyond lucky to have had Peter Heppelthwaite as our dad.”
Heppelthwaite has also appeared in shows such as sitcoms 2point4 Children, One Foot In The Grave, In Sickness And In Health and drama London’s Burning during his decades-long career in acting.
He has also featured alongside stars such as Martin Clunes in 1990s TV movie Sex ‘N’ Death and had many theatre roles in West End shows, including Miss Saigon and Sunset Boulevard.
The father-of-three also co-founded and owned the Limitless Academy Of Performing Arts in Royston, having pivoted towards directing, teaching and mentorship later into his career.
The drama school posted to Instagram on Sunday and praised Heppelthwaite for helping to “create a truly special community” where he “inspired countless students to grow in confidence, creativity, and self-expression”.
It added: “Peter was more than a founder; he was a mentor, supporter, and friend to so many.
“His impact on the lives of our students, staff, and families will be felt for many years to come.”