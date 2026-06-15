Actor Peter Heppelthwaite, best known for his role as Jed in the Only Fools And Horses spin-off The Green Green Grass, has died aged 59, his management has said.

He appeared in the sitcom alongside stars Sue Holderness and John Challis as a recurring character across 30 episodes.

The TV star was also recognisable for his role as Linal in soap EastEnders and for his appearance in Steven Moffat’s sitcom Coupling in the early 2000s.

The “heartbreaking” news of his death was confirmed in a post to Instagram by Apollo Artist Management on Sunday.

In the post, Heppelthwaite was praised as a “hugely gifted actor, director, teacher and mentor, with a warmth and generosity that reached far beyond the work itself”.

It continued: “He brought humour, heart and complete commitment to everything he did, and he had that rare ability to make people feel seen, supported and better for having known him.

“His career took him across television, theatre and film, but his impact was much bigger than a list of credits.

“Peter gave so much to other performers, especially young actors finding their confidence and their voice. He cared deeply, worked tirelessly, and left a mark on everyone lucky enough to cross his path.

“We feel incredibly proud to have represented him.”