Peter Kay show bomb hoax suspect ordered to leave courtroom after dock outbursts
Omar Majed was ordered to go down to the cells part way through an 11-minute hearing at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday
A 19-year-old charged over an alleged bomb hoax which forced a Peter Kay comedy show to be evacuated has been remanded in custody until next month.
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Omar Majed was ordered to go down to the cells part way through an 11-minute hearing at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday.
The court was told thousands of fans had to be evacuated after the teenager allegedly “barged” his way into Birmingham’s Utilita Arena without a ticket.
Prosecutor Ros Buttler told the court that Majed was alleged to have indicated to a police constable and others that a bomb may have been left at the venue.
The alleged hoax had “serious repercussions” at an event with an expected crowd of almost 13,000 people, she added.
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The charge against Majed alleges that he communicated to a police officer and others information, which he knew or believed to be false, that a bomb was present in the arena.
After confirming his address and date of birth at the start of the hearing, Majed, of Graham Road, Saltley, Birmingham, was repeatedly asked to be quiet by District Judge Michelle Smith.
District Judge Smith, appearing in court via a video-link, also made several requests for Majed to sit down.
After Majed shouted that the proposed bail conditions for him were “not acceptable” he was taken down to the cells before the end of the hearing.
Majed gave no indication of a plea to a single charge of communicating false information to police contrary to the Criminal Law Act.
Adjourning the case after submissions from the prosecutor and defence lawyer Lauren Clark, District Judge Smith also refused a bail application.
The judge said: “Based on everything I have read and have heard I am satisfied that the case should be dealt with in the Crown Court.
“The case will be sent to Birmingham Crown Court on June 1.”
Kay, aged 52, was ushered off stage during his show at the Utilita Arena on Friday.
The show was cancelled after the evacuation and West Midlands Police later said “nothing suspicious was found” during searches.
In an update on Saturday evening, the force said: “An evacuation of the arena was ordered yesterday evening after a report of a suspicious bag being left in the area.
“Following searches, nothing suspicious was found and we are grateful to everyone for their co-operation and understanding.
“As always our priority is the safety of the public.”
The show was part of Kay’s Better Late Than Never national tour, which will see all proceeds donated to 12 cancer charities.