Omar Majed was ordered to go down to the cells part way through an 11-minute hearing at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday

Comedian Peter Kay performs live on stage during the Heroes Concert at Twickenham Stadium, in aid of the charity Help For Heroes, on September 12, 2010. Picture: Jim Dyson/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

A 19-year-old charged over an alleged bomb hoax which forced a Peter Kay comedy show to be evacuated has been remanded in custody until next month.

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Omar Majed was ordered to go down to the cells part way through an 11-minute hearing at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday. The court was told thousands of fans had to be evacuated after the teenager allegedly “barged” his way into Birmingham’s Utilita Arena without a ticket. Prosecutor Ros Buttler told the court that Majed was alleged to have indicated to a police constable and others that a bomb may have been left at the venue. The alleged hoax had “serious repercussions” at an event with an expected crowd of almost 13,000 people, she added. Read more: Iran 'hit US warship with two missiles' as it vows to protect Strait of Hormuz with 'full strength' Read more: Police search continues after 'suspicious explosion' in Bristol kills two

Omar Majed has been pictured inside a prison van arriving at Birmingham Magistrates court. Picture: British News and Media/Alamy Live News

The charge against Majed alleges that he communicated to a police officer and others information, which he knew or believed to be false, that a bomb was present in the arena. After confirming his address and date of birth at the start of the hearing, Majed, of Graham Road, Saltley, Birmingham, was repeatedly asked to be quiet by District Judge Michelle Smith. District Judge Smith, appearing in court via a video-link, also made several requests for Majed to sit down. After Majed shouted that the proposed bail conditions for him were “not acceptable” he was taken down to the cells before the end of the hearing. Majed gave no indication of a plea to a single charge of communicating false information to police contrary to the Criminal Law Act. Adjourning the case after submissions from the prosecutor and defence lawyer Lauren Clark, District Judge Smith also refused a bail application.

West Midlands Police and ambulance on scene at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham after Comedian Peter Kay was rushed off stage. Picture: Alamy