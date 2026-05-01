Peter Kay bundled off stage as gig evacuated mid-show due to suspicious bag in arena
Police say a 19-year-old man is in custody after a 'potential suspicious bag' was found at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham
A Peter Kay comedy gig has been halted and evacuated after a 'potential suspicious bag' was found at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham.
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West Midlands Police say a 19-year-old man has been detained and is in custody.
Eyewitnesses saw the Bolton-born comedian being bundled off the stage in the middle of his set.
Attendees were then ordered to leave the 15,800-seat venue by the arena's managers.
The evacuation comes just one day after the UK's terror threat alert was raised to 'severe' - meaning an attack was highly likely in the next six months.
#UPDATE | We are carrying out an evacuation at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham after a potential suspicious bag was found.— Birmingham Police (@BrumPolice) May 1, 2026
A 19-year-old man is in custody and as a precaution the site is currently subject of a search.
We will provide further updates when we can. pic.twitter.com/54zjZ0QqkH
The comic was just 45 minutes into his set when he left the arena abruptly.
A West Midlands Police update read: We are carrying out an evacuation at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham after a potential suspicious bag was found.
"A 19-year-old man is in custody and as a precaution the site is currently subject of a search.
"We will provide further updates when we can."
Utilita Arena Birmingham Update pic.twitter.com/x2Buij7oSj— Utilita Arena Birmingham (@UtilitaArenaBHM) May 1, 2026
A spokesperson for the NEC, the company which runs the arena, said: “Utilita Arena Birmingham has been evacuated as a precaution on the advice of West Midlands Police after a potential suspicious bag was found nearby.
"The safety and security of our customers and colleagues is our highest priority. We can confirm everyone was safely evacuated and that the venue is secure.
"Ticket holders will be contacted directly in due course.”