A Peter Kay comedy gig has been halted and evacuated after a 'potential suspicious bag' was found at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham.

West Midlands Police say a 19-year-old man has been detained and is in custody.

Eyewitnesses saw the Bolton-born comedian being bundled off the stage in the middle of his set.

Attendees were then ordered to leave the 15,800-seat venue by the arena's managers.

The evacuation comes just one day after the UK's terror threat alert was raised to 'severe' - meaning an attack was highly likely in the next six months.