Peter Mandelson has been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office by police investigating his links to Jeffrey Epstein.

The Labour grandee and former US ambassador, 72, was led out of his north London home today by a detective wearing a body-worn camera before getting into an unmarked car.

He has been accused of passing on information to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein when he was business secretary, with two of his properties searched by police.

Mandelson has previously denied any wrongdoing.

Three police officers arrived in two unmarked vehicles at Lord Mandelson's address in Regent's Park, north-west London at around 4.15pm today.

They went inside the property, and around half an hour later, the disgraced peer left in a police car.

It comes just days after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on suspicion of the same offence at his Sandringham home on his 66th birthday.

The former Duke of York was accused of leaking confidential information to Epstein while working as Britain’s trade envoy.

