Peter Mandelson arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office by police investigating Epstein links
Former US ambassador Mandelson has been accused of passing on information to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein when he was business secretary, with two of his properties searched by police.
Peter Mandelson has been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office by police investigating his links to Jeffrey Epstein.
Listen to this article
The Labour grandee and former US ambassador, 72, was led out of his north London home today by a detective wearing a body-worn camera before getting into an unmarked car.
He has been accused of passing on information to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein when he was business secretary, with two of his properties searched by police.
Mandelson has previously denied any wrongdoing.
Three police officers arrived in two unmarked vehicles at Lord Mandelson's address in Regent's Park, north-west London at around 4.15pm today.
They went inside the property, and around half an hour later, the disgraced peer left in a police car.
It comes just days after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on suspicion of the same offence at his Sandringham home on his 66th birthday.
The former Duke of York was accused of leaking confidential information to Epstein while working as Britain’s trade envoy.
Read more: Australia backs removal of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor from line of succession
Read more: Andrew 'billed UK taxpayers for massage services' during time as trade envoy
The Met Police said today: "Officers have arrested a 72-year-old man on suspicion of misconduct in public office.
"He was arrested at an address in Camden on Monday, 23 February and has been taken to a London police station for interview.
"This follows search warrants at two addresses in the Wiltshire and Camden areas.”
The Government announced today that the first tranche of files related to Mandelson's appointment as the UK's ambassador to the US will be published in early March.
Chief Secretary to the Prime Minister Darren Jones told the Commons that officials have been going through documents related to Mandelson.
He said the government will release documents in tranches as and when they are made ready, rather than all at once at the end of the process.
MPs voted earlier in February to force the government to release all documents related to Lord Mandelson's appointment as UK ambassador to the US, as well as his time as ambassador.