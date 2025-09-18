Donald Trump has claimed not to know the now-sacked UK Ambassador to the US Peter Mandelson despite being pictured with him in the Oval Office.

Mandelson, a member of the House of Lords, was fired as the UK’s ambassador to the US by Sir Keir Starmer last week when the extent of his friendship with the US financier was revealed.

There had been concerns the issue could cast a shadow on the US president’s second state visit to the UK, not least because Mr Trump was also close to Epstein, although they fell out before his conviction in 2009.

But when asked about Lord Mandelson's links to the disgraced financier, Mr Trump appeared to fob off the question.

“I don’t know him actually, I had heard that, and I think maybe the Prime Minister would be better speaking of that. It was a choice that he made and I don’t know.” said Mr Trump before handing the issue over to Sir Keir Starmer.

Speaking directly to Sir Keir Starmer, Mr Trump said: “What is your answer to that?”

