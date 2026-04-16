The disgraced peer was initially denied clearance in late January 2025 after a highly confidential background check by security officials, multiple sources say.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer Travels To Washington. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

Peter Mandelson failed security vetting checks, but the Foreign Office overruled this to ensure he could be made US ambassador.

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The disgraced peer was initially denied clearance in late January 2025 after a highly confidential background check by security officials, multiple sources say. A few weeks later, Sir Keir Starmer announced Mandelson as the UK’s chief diplomat in Washington. Read more: PM hints social media ban for children IS coming as he vows to act Read more: Streeting suggests welfare budget cuts may have to pay for extra defence spending

The disgraced peer was initially denied clearance in late January 2025 after a highly confidential background check by security officials. Picture: Getty

Foreign Office officials used their authority to override the recommendation from security officials to ensure the appointment could go ahead. Mandelson’s failure to secure vetting approval was revealed by The Guardian, following calls for the government to disclose the details amid intense scrutiny over his appointment. So far, Downing Street has released 147 pages of documents in an attempt to shed light on the case. Further documents are set to be released, but senior government officials are said to be deciding whether to withhold documents about Mandelson failing the vetting process from Parliament. The decision, which rests with the Cabinet Office, has not yet been taken. Withholding documents from the Intelligence and Security Committee could amount to a breach of a parliamentary motion to release “all papers relating to Mandelson’s appointment”. The revelation about Mandelson not being granted clearance by UK Security Vetting (UKSV) will raise further questions about why the Prime Minister appointed him. UKSV is a a division of the Cabinet Office scrutinises the background of prospective civil servants and conveys its decision as a recommendation to government departments. Their vetting decisions are almost always enforced by government departments, but they technically have the authority to override the recommendations . The reason that UKSV recommended that Mandelson should not receive clearance will be subject to intense speculation. As part of their vetting process, individuals have to fill out questionnaire and interviews requiring disclosure of highly private information, including about personal finances, business connections and sexual history. It is understood that outright denial, as seen in the Mandelson case, is rare. But what is more exceptional is for the decision to be overruled by a government department. A decision which is said to have taken place over a 48-hour period in late January 2025.