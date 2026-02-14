Peter Mandelson is understood to have flown on the jet of Russian oligarch, Oleg Deripaska, en route to a trade meeting on aluminium tariffs

Then-commissioner Mandelson appears to have flown on the jet of a Russian oligarch ahead of attending the EU-Russia summit at the Binnenhof Palace in The Hague in 2004. Picture: Getty

By Poppy Jacobs

Peter Mandelson took secret flights on a Russian oligarch's jet whilst working as European Union trade commissioner, it is understood.

The flight took place in the early hours of November 25, 2004 - in Mandelson's first week in the role. Mandelson was also named as the solitary male passenger on board the Gulfstream IV executive jet that touched down in Rotterdam, as well as crew of three. Later that day, Mandelson attended the EU-Russia summit in The Hague. At the time, President Vladimir Putin was leading his country’s delegation, after just returning to from a trade conference in Chile. Among his entourage on the trip had been Oleg Deripaska, a youthful metals oligarch who would soon be described as Russia’s richest man, and the operator of a fleet of luxury aircraft. One of the planes he controlled in November 2004 was a Bermudan-registered Gulfstream IV with the call sign VP-BNN - the aircraft which is understood to have taken Mandelson to the Netherlands. Read more: Mandelson's assistant sent government speech to Epstein just days after prison release, documents show Read more: Iranian regime change is 'the best thing that could happen', says Trump

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer (right) appointed Peter Mandelson as British ambassador to the United States Lord. Mandelson was removed from the post in September 2025 over his close connections with Epstein. Picture: Alamy

It remains unclear why the plane was used. It is understood that the EU Commission has no record of this flight being declared by Mandelson, which should be standard procedure. According to reports in the Daily Mail, who first broke the story, the plane collected Mandelson from Brussels, brought him to England for several hours, and then continued on with him to The Hague afterwards.

Police officers exit the residence of Peter Mandelson in central London on February 6, 2026. UK police probing Mandelson were searching two properties, according to the Met, following fresh revelations in the Epstein files. Picture: Getty

An anonymous member of the flight crew has claimed that Mandelson was particularly agitated ahead of the second leg. They said they later understood the minister's anxiety stemmed from a planned discussion in The Hague about a tax on aluminium – which the oligarch had business in. At the time Deripaska owned the world’s biggest aluminium producer, Rusal. There is no evidence to suggest that anything was expected of Mandelson in return for the flight - although the EU’s subsequent cut in aluminium tariffs, which was discussed at the summit, hugely benefited both the Russian economy, and Deripaska personally.

Epstein, right, pictured in an undated photo with British politician Peter Mandelson. Released by the US Department of Justice as part of the Epstein files in 2026. Picture: Alamy