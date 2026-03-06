Peter Mandelson has snubbed a request from US Congress to testify about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

The former US ambassador turned down an invitation from members of the powerful House Oversight Committee through a letter sent by his lawyer, according to The Telegraph.

Democrats contacted the disgraced peer three weeks ago, urging him to provide testimony as a matter of “urgency”, saying they believed he might possess “critical information” about Epstein’s co-conspirators and those who enabled him.

The Labour grandee claimed he could not attend because he is currently under active investigation by the Metropolitan Police .

Mandelson was arrested last month on suspicion of misconduct in public office, just days after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on suspicion of the same offence on his 66th birthday.

However, the decision to decline the invitation is likely to deal another blow to his tattered reputation after he stepped down from the House of Lords and resigned from the Labour Party last month over to his links to the paedophile financier.

US Congress cannot compel foreign citizens living abroad to testify, meaning the former Lord had no legal obligation to respond and will not face further consequences.

Mandelson has previously denied any wrongdoing during his relationship with Epstein.