The lawyer was previously seen at the peer's house on Friday, and was inside when police officers were searching the property throughout the afternoon and evening

Adrian Darbishire KC leaves the home of Lord Peter Mandelson in northwest London. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

A top corporate and financial crime lawyer visited Lord Mandelson’s house near Regent’s Park in central London on Saturday.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Adrian Darbishire KC arrived at the former cabinet minister's house shortly before midday wearing black-rimmed glasses and a navy blue jacket and jeans. He left the property around 90 minutes later. The lawyer declined to comment as he left the house, including on whether he represents Lord Mandelson. But he did confirm his identity. He was previously seen at the peer's house on Friday, and was inside when police officers were searching the property throughout the afternoon and evening. Read More: Angela Rayner 'warned Starmer not to appoint Mandelson' as Labour MP tells PM he is 'on thin ice' over Epstein scandal Read More: The Mandelson affair is a tale of arrogance and entitlement - the privileged them and the furious us, writes Andrew Marr

This comes after the Met confirmed it was investigating the former peer over allegations relating to files appearing to show him sharing government information with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein during the financial crash. Mandelson has yet to speak publicly on the matter. Mr Darbishire KC is described as "a superb tactician and a powerfully persuasive advocate" on the website of QEB Hollis Whiteman's, where he is listed as joint head of chambers. The barristers' chamber says the lawyer "specialises in the defence of professional individuals charged in criminal and disciplinary proceedings arising in connection with their work", adding Mr Darbishire "has vast experience of the full gamut of offences in this field and creatively defends against them with apparent ease". Police officers left two homes linked to former US ambassador Peter Mandelson on Friday evening after spending hours carrying out searches and taking boxes away.

Peter Mandelson has yet to speak publicly on the matter. Picture: Alamy