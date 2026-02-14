The former ambassador was seen leaving his home in London on Saturday carrying a dog

Peter Mandelson, former UK ambassador to the United States, gets into a car outside his residence in central London on February 14. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Peter Mandelson has broken his cover for the first time since the scandal into his association with Jeffrey Epstein grew deeper.

The former US ambassador to Britain was seen leaving his home in London on Saturday while carrying a dog in his arms. He was pictured getting into a black car which had been parked outside his front door. It comes one day after it was revealed Mandelson has been summoned to testify in front of Congress as part of the ongoing US investigation into Epstein. House Democrats are said to have sent a formal letter on Friday, calling on him to give evidence in front of the House Oversight Committee. Read more: Mandelson's assistant sent government speech to Epstein just days after prison release, documents show Read more: The Mandelson Affair is a security failure of epic proportions

Mandelson was seen leaving his London home on Saturday. Picture: Getty

The letter, signed by Democrats Suhas Subramanyam and Robert Garcia, reads: "While you no longer serve as British ambassador to the United States and have stepped down from the House of Lords, it is clear that you possessed extensive social and business ties to Jeffrey Epstein and hold critical information pertaining to our investigation of Epstein’s operations." It adds: "Given the appalling allegations regarding Epstein’s conduct, we request that you make yourself available for a transcribed interview with committee staff regarding the crimes of Jeffrey Epstein and his co-conspirators." The letter gives Mandelson until February 27 to respond to the Committee’s request "due to the urgency and gravity of this matter." The north London property was one of two addresses searched by police last Friday, where police were seen carrying boxes from. The Met is investigating the former peer over allegations relating to files appearing to show him sharing government information with paedophile financier Epstein during the financial crash. Mandelson's ties to Epstein have dominated headlines this month after it emerged Sir Keir Starmer said he was aware of the links between the pair, but not the true extent of them.

The former US ambassador to the UK left his home before getting into a car. Picture: Getty