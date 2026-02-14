Peter Mandelson breaks cover for first time since being asked to testify before Congress amid Epstein scandal
The former ambassador was seen leaving his home in London on Saturday carrying a dog
Peter Mandelson has broken his cover for the first time since the scandal into his association with Jeffrey Epstein grew deeper.
Listen to this article
The former US ambassador to Britain was seen leaving his home in London on Saturday while carrying a dog in his arms.
He was pictured getting into a black car which had been parked outside his front door.
It comes one day after it was revealed Mandelson has been summoned to testify in front of Congress as part of the ongoing US investigation into Epstein.
House Democrats are said to have sent a formal letter on Friday, calling on him to give evidence in front of the House Oversight Committee.
Read more: Mandelson's assistant sent government speech to Epstein just days after prison release, documents show
Read more: The Mandelson Affair is a security failure of epic proportions
The letter, signed by Democrats Suhas Subramanyam and Robert Garcia, reads: "While you no longer serve as British ambassador to the United States and have stepped down from the House of Lords, it is clear that you possessed extensive social and business ties to Jeffrey Epstein and hold critical information pertaining to our investigation of Epstein’s operations."
It adds: "Given the appalling allegations regarding Epstein’s conduct, we request that you make yourself available for a transcribed interview with committee staff regarding the crimes of Jeffrey Epstein and his co-conspirators."
The letter gives Mandelson until February 27 to respond to the Committee’s request "due to the urgency and gravity of this matter."
The north London property was one of two addresses searched by police last Friday, where police were seen carrying boxes from.
The Met is investigating the former peer over allegations relating to files appearing to show him sharing government information with paedophile financier Epstein during the financial crash.
Mandelson's ties to Epstein have dominated headlines this month after it emerged Sir Keir Starmer said he was aware of the links between the pair, but not the true extent of them.
The scandal has led to calls for the Prime Minister to resign from his role, but he instead vowed to fight on earlier this week.
It was also revealed earlier today that Mandelson, who was forced to resign from the House of Lords, took secret flights on a Russian oligarch's jet whilst working as European Union trade commissioner.
Documents reportedly show that he was also named as the solitary male passenger on board the Gulfstream IV executive jet that touched down in Rotterdam, as well as crew of three
Among his entourage on the trip had been Oleg Deripaska, a youthful metals oligarch who would soon be described as Russia’s richest man, according to the Daily Mail.
At the time, President Vladimir Putin was leading his country’s delegation, after just returning to from a trade conference in Chile.
Lord Mandelson has yet to speak publicly on the matter, and denies any wrongdoing.