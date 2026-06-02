Sir Keir sacked Lord Mandelson in September 2025 after leaked emails which showed the peer sent supportive messages even as Jeffrey Epstein faced jail for sex offences

Peter Mandelson leaves his home to walk his dog on April 17, 2026 in London, England. Picture: Carl Court/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Lord Peter Mandelson should “never have been appointed” as ambassador to the US, Yvette Cooper has said as she declined to say whether Sir Keir Starmer is a strong and effective leader.

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The Foreign Secretary described the disclosure of messages over Lord Mandelson’s appointment as an “unedifying process”, a day after the Government released a second tranche of more than 1,000 pages of documents. Some of the messages proved embarrassing for ministers, including for Sir Keir, whom Lord Mandelson described as “consistently going for direction B”. Asked about the disgraced peer’s portrayal of the Prime Minister’s working cycle as “advance/buckle/advance/buckle”, Ms Cooper told reporters during a trip to Beijing: “What I would say is that Peter Mandelson should never have been appointed as ambassador to the United States, and look, of course there’s been a lot of transparency now about messages being released. Read more: Starmer trusted too much on Mandelson appointment but he has job to do, says Emily Thornberry as files released Read more: Key texts, emails and WhatsApps from latest dump of Mandelson files

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper visits the Forbidden City, a Unesco World Heritage site in Beijing, on the first day of her three day visit to China. Picture: Alamy

“That’s always an unedifying process but right to be transparent. We mustn’t forget two things, first is that in the end this whole thing started about Epstein’s abuse of young women and girls, and sometimes the conversation gets pulled away from that, and secondly, I think the whole Government is getting on with the most important issues that affect our country, and that’s exactly why I’m here in China having these important discussions about international security.” The Foreign Secretary evaded a question on whether she could describe the Prime Minister as a strong and effective leader. She replied: “I’m in China pursuing issues around international security which follows on from the Prime Minister’s visit here to China with President Xi earlier this year.” Sir Keir sacked Lord Mandelson in September 2025 after leaked emails which showed the peer sent supportive messages even as Jeffrey Epstein faced jail for sex offences. MPs voted earlier this year to force the disclosure of documents relating to his time as ambassador. The Prime Minister chaired a meeting of his Cabinet on Tuesday morning after the latest document dump laid bare splits within Labour.