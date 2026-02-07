Images emerged on Friday showing several police officers arriving at Mandelson's Camden address, close to Regent's Park, with files in hand.

Police raided homes linked to Peter Mandelson on Friday. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

The investigation into Peter Mandelson will be “complex” and require “a significant amount of further evidence gathering and analysis”, the Metropolitan Police has said after raiding two properties linked to the former Peer.

Police officers left two homes linked to former US ambassador Peter Mandelson on Friday evening after spending hours carrying out searches and taking boxes away. The two addresses, located in Wiltshire and Camden, north London, form part of a misconduct in public office investigation relating to Mandelson's links to Jeffrey Epstein. Images emerged on Friday showing several police officers arriving at Mandelson's Camden address, close to Regent's Park, with files in hand, moments before both appeared to enter the property. Read more: Angela Rayner 'warned Starmer not to appoint Mandelson' as pressure mounts on PM over Epstein scandal

The authorities left the plush London pad shortly after 8pm. Issuing an update on their investigation, Deputy Assistant Commissioner Hayley Sewart said the investigation will take “some time” to conclude. A statement read: ”I can confirm that officers from the Met’s Central Specialist Crime team have carried out searches at two addresses, one in the Wiltshire area, and another in the Camden area. “The searches were related to an ongoing investigation into misconduct in public office offences, involving a 72-year-old man. “He has not been arrested and enquiries are ongoing.