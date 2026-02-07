Police issue update on Peter Mandelson investigation as Met warns probe will 'take some time'
The investigation into Peter Mandelson will be “complex” and require “a significant amount of further evidence gathering and analysis”, the Metropolitan Police has said after raiding two properties linked to the former Peer.
Police officers left two homes linked to former US ambassador Peter Mandelson on Friday evening after spending hours carrying out searches and taking boxes away.
The two addresses, located in Wiltshire and Camden, north London, form part of a misconduct in public office investigation relating to Mandelson's links to Jeffrey Epstein.
Images emerged on Friday showing several police officers arriving at Mandelson's Camden address, close to Regent's Park, with files in hand, moments before both appeared to enter the property.
The authorities left the plush London pad shortly after 8pm.
Issuing an update on their investigation, Deputy Assistant Commissioner Hayley Sewart said the investigation will take “some time” to conclude.
A statement read: ”I can confirm that officers from the Met’s Central Specialist Crime team have carried out searches at two addresses, one in the Wiltshire area, and another in the Camden area.
“The searches were related to an ongoing investigation into misconduct in public office offences, involving a 72-year-old man.
“He has not been arrested and enquiries are ongoing.
“This will be a complex investigation requiring a significant amount of further evidence gathering and analysis. It will take some time to do this work comprehensively and we will not be providing a running commentary.”
This comes after the Met confirmed it was investigating the former peer over allegations relating to files appearing to show him sharing government information with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein during the financial crash.
Mandelson has yet to speak publicly on the matter.
Police have left the London property carrying several boxes, with seven officers exiting the front door of the house in Camden at about 8.23pm.
One could be seen carrying a white cardboard box and another with a blue plastic one. Reporters’ cameras flashed as they drove away in cars that had been parked outside the building.
Documents released as part of the so-called Epstein files led to allegations that while Mandelson was business secretary following the 2008 financial crisis, he passed on market-sensitive information to the sex offender.
This latest release has laid bare the apparent extent of Mandelson’s relationship with Epstein, as well as leading to accusations relating to his time in government.