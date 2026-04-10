Peter Mandelson to be fined up to £300 after urinating on wall in west London street
Disgraced peer Lord Mandelson is facing a fine of up to £300 after he was pictured urinating in a London street.
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Photographs, published by the Daily Mail, showed him relieving himself in the Notting Hill street back in November.
Kensington and Chelsea council confirmed it is seeking to issue a fixed-penalty notice over the incident.
The former US ambassador was returning home after an evening spent with George Osbourne.
Public urination carries a maximum fine of £300 within the borough, which can be reduced to £150 if paid within 14 days.
A fixed-penalty notice is not a criminal conviction but can show up on the police national computer.
A spokesperson for the council told LBC: "We are looking to issue a fixed penalty notice but need to obtain a suitable address."
When asked what this means, the spokesperson added that they do not have his address to send the fine.
Mandelson offered “profuse apologies” for his shoddy behaviour when contacted by the Mail.
He told them: “I was stood up by two Uber drivers and kept waiting in the street for half an hour, and was bursting. There is no disguising my embarrassment.”
The Labour grandee is currently under active investigation over his links to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein and was arrested in February on suspicion of misconduct in public office.
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He was taken away in a police car after three officers arrived in unmarked vehicles at his address in Regent's Park. His property in Wiltshire was also searched amid the investigation.
The ex-lord, who has been accused of passing sensitive information to Epstein during his time as business secretary, was then released and bailed until May.
The former Hartlepool MP has previously denied any wrongdoing during his relationship with Epstein.
It came just days after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on suspicion of the same offence at his Sandringham home on his 66th birthday.
The former Duke of York was accused of leaking confidential information to Epstein while working as Britain’s trade envoy.