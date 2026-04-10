Disgraced peer Lord Mandelson is facing a fine of up to £300 after he was pictured urinating in a London street.

Photographs, published by the Daily Mail, showed him relieving himself in the Notting Hill street back in November.

Kensington and Chelsea council confirmed it is seeking to issue a fixed-penalty notice over the incident.

The former US ambassador was returning home after an evening spent with George Osbourne.

Public urination carries a maximum fine of £300 within the borough, which can be reduced to £150 if paid within 14 days.

A fixed-penalty notice is not a criminal conviction but can show up on the police national computer.

A spokesperson for the council told LBC: "We are looking to issue a fixed penalty notice but need to obtain a suitable address."

When asked what this means, the spokesperson added that they do not have his address to send the fine.