The US ambassador has been 'asked to withdraw' from his position over links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein

UK Ambassador to the US, Lord Peter Mandelson, has been withdrawn from his position by Sir Keir Starmer. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Peter Mandelson has been withdrawn as ambassador to the US following allegations about his relationship with Epstein.

The withdrawal comes with immediate effect, following allegations about his relationship with the convicted sex offender. Foreign Office minister Stephen Doughty confirmed to the Commons on Thursday morning that Lord Mandelson has been sacked, noting that emails revealed the "extent and depth" of his relationship with the financier. His sacking comes just 24hours after Sir Keir Starmer insisted the ambassador had his full confidence and had undergone thorough vetting procedures ahead of his appointment. "In light of additional information in emails written by Peter Mandelson, the prime minister has asked the foreign secretary to withdraw him as ambassador to the United States. Read More: Farage: Trump will be 'deeply affected' by Charlie Kirk's assassination Read More: Sister of murdered MP Jo Cox condemns ‘dreadful’ violence after Trump ally Charlie Kirk killed

Lord Mandelson's message to Epstein in the notorious 'birthday book' is 10 pages long and included several photos. Picture: US House Oversight Committee

Messages written by Mandelson included claims that Epstein was his 'best pal'. Picture: us house oversight committee

"The emails show that the depth and extent of his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein is materially different from that known at the time of his appointment," he added. The MP highlighted that a key turning point when it came to the sacking was "Mandelson's suggestion that Jeffrey Epstein's first conviction was wrongful and should be challenged". Read more: Dame Emily Thornberry withdraws from Labour deputy leadership race Read more: MPs demand Mandelson return to Britain and face questions over 'sickening and disturbing' Epstein emails It comes as a lawyer who represents 27 of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims told LBC on Wednesday that Lord Mandelson "should resign" if he doesn’t help the investigation into the sex trafficker. Gloria Allred said Lord Mandelson should testify in Congress and tell “anything and everything he knows … because after all, he knows a lot”.

Another image from the book shows Mandelson with two women who have their faces obscured. Picture: US House Oversight Comittee

The comments came after a growing group of MPs expressed their concern over Lord Mendalson's exchanges with the billionaire. Recent days have seen many members of Parliament call on the Prime Minister to sack his US ambassador, after files appeared to show he hand-wrote a 2003 birthday note to the sex trafficker, in which he described Epstein as his "best pal". He also sent messages of support via email to the deceased billionaire in 2008 while he was being investigated for sex offences, telling him: "I think the world of you, and I feel hopeless and furious about what has happened." It comes as Nigel Farage told LBC on Thursday that the appointment made the Premier's judgement look "dreadful". Calling for Mendalson's sacking, he added that Starmer's decisions would be "called into question" by MPs, including those on his own backbenches.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer (right) and British ambassador to the United States Lord Peter Mandelson during a welcome reception at the ambassador's residence in Washington. Picture: Alamy

Wes Streeting insisted that he is "completely disgusted" by messages Lord Peter Mandelson sent to the financier. However, he flagged that it was up to Sir Keir Starmer whether he stays on as US ambassador. "I've obviously seen overnight the latest tranche of messages and was completely disgusted by them. "And as for the ambassador's position, that's a decision for the Prime Minister." It comes as Mike Tapp, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Migration and Citizenship, told LBC the 2008 emails reminded him "what this vile criminal Epstein did". But the Labour MP fell short of calling for Lord Mandelson to be removed, saying he had "full confidence" in the PM's vetting process before appointing key figures in his team.

"I've read those emails myself and I find it really disturbing and sickening. The Prime Minister has told us that he's been through due process," he told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast. "The Prime Minister said that he has confidence in his ability as ambassador, and that process was followed. Now, my understanding of that process is that it's a vetting process, and I've been through vetting myself in the past for the jobs that I've done. "And, you know, it's about being honest and having integrity. And if Keir Starmer says he has confidence in that, then he has confidence in that." Speaking to LBC on a visit to Milton Keynes, Exchequer Secretary Dan Tomlinson said: "The Prime Minister has made the decision today to ask the Foreign Secretary to ask Peter Mandelson to step down. And I'm confident that we will continue to have a strong and productive relationship with the United States. "We're long standing allies with a really deep trading and economic relationship. And I think that it's important that we understand that David Lammy, the Prime Minister, built fantastic relationships with the leadership in America and our position with our long standing ally, I'm sure is secure".