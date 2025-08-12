Peter Monro, 73, died following an attack at his home in Bath. Picture: Avonn & Somerset Police

By Flaminia Luck

A man has admitted murdering his father at his home, a court heard.

Christopher Monro, 30, pleaded guilty to killing 73-year-old Peter Monro, who died following an incident in Bath, Somerset, in February. Monro had been due to stand trial at Bristol Crown Court on Monday but changed his plea to guilty. No details of the case were outlined during the brief hearing, but police had previously said Mr Monro died from knife wounds. Monro, of Osney Lane, Oxford, spoke only to confirm his name and enter his plea. Judge Julian Lambert remanded Monro into custody and adjourned the hearing until sentencing on November 7. Avon and Somerset Police said the emergency services were called to the property in Kelston View shortly after noon on Tuesday February 11 by a carer who found Mr Monro fatally wounded in a bedroom. He was declared dead a short time later.

Christopher Monro, 30, later changed his plea to guilty. Picture: Avon & Somerset Police

Detectives discovered Monro had been staying with his father the weekend before, with several people reporting having heard an argument two days previously. Detectives traced Monro's movements and he was subsequently arrested at his home address in Oxford. In a statement issued by police following the guilty plea, Mr Monro's family said: "Peter Monro was an incredibly eccentric, funny, intelligent and unique man. "He refused to be anything other than himself. A man of his own time. No-one else's. "His love of literature carried him through life, and his sharp mind was impossible to beat." They added: "This has been an extremely challenging time for Peter's loved ones.

Peter was found at an address on Kelston View, Bath. Picture: Google

"We hope he is now with the swallows and thank Avon and Somerset Police for their professionalism and support through all of this. "While life will never be the same again for Peter's family, we can now move forward with greater dignity and a deeper understanding of the need for compassion and faith." 'Incredibly painful' Detective Inspector Neil Meade, who led the investigation, said: "The past six months have been incredibly painful time for Peter's family and their touching tribute to him is an indication of how loved he was. "This guilty plea comes following a comprehensive police investigation and we're grateful to Peter's family for their support while that process took place, and the kind words they have said publicly. "We also wish to thank those people who provided us with information in the early hours of our investigation that linked Christopher Monro to this crime. "That crucial detail enabled us to work quickly and effectively with our counterparts at Thames Valley Police to ensure Monro was apprehended at the earliest opportunity."