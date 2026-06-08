Peter Phillips and bride Harriet Sperling release stunning official royal wedding photos
The couple married on Saturday in front of family and friends including the King and Queen and the Prince and Princess of Wales.
Smitten newlyweds Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling smile in two newly released official royal wedding portraits.
Listen to this article
The couple married at All Saints’ Church in Kemble, Gloucestershire, on Saturday in front of family and friends including the King and Queen and the Prince and Princess of Wales.
Taken by Mark Nicholson, the first shot shows the smiling couple walking arm in arm right after they were married.
In the second picture, taken during their wedding reception at Princess Anne's Gatcombe Park home, Peter, 48, and Harriet, 46, can be seen facing one another, surrounded by the beautiful flora of The Conservatory.
Read More: In pictures: Royals gather in rainy Cotswolds as King's nephew weds NHS nurse
Read More: Peter Phillips and his NHS nurse fiancée Harriet Sperling announce wedding date
The new Mrs Phillips wore an Emilia Wickstead gown crafted with French lace, Jimmy Choo heels and a tiara from Mayfair jeweller Pragnell. The tiara is known as the ‘Pragnell’ family tiara and has been worn by generations of the British jewellery firm, including at the Coronation of both King George VI and Queen Elizabeth II.
The groom wore a pale-blue waistcoat and matching buttonhole flower.
The pink, blue and white floral arrangements, by florist Millie Richardson, used a wide range of locally sourced, English-grown flowers.