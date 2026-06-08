The couple married at All Saints’ Church in Kemble, Gloucestershire, on Saturday in front of family and friends including the King and Queen and the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Taken by Mark Nicholson, the first shot shows the smiling couple walking arm in arm right after they were married.

In the second picture, taken during their wedding reception at Princess Anne's Gatcombe Park home, Peter, 48, and Harriet, 46, can be seen facing one another, surrounded by the beautiful flora of The Conservatory.