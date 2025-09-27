The government plans to introduce a new ID system by 2029 that would be mandatory for people working in the UK

The plans would see every adult required to have a digital ID card (mock up by Labour think tank, Labour Together). Picture: Labour Together

By Ella Bennett

A petition calling for the Government not to introduce digital ID cards has received more than 1.5 million signatures.

Sir Keir Starmer announced on Friday that the Government would introduce a new ID system by 2029 . Picture: Alamy