A secondary school in Oxfordshire said it "could not be prouder" of its own pupils after a group of girls started a campaign to get school uniforms banned from pornography.

A petition started by the Little Feminist Bookclub of the Cooper School in Bicester has already reached nearly 5,000 signatures with the aim to get it debated in Parliament.

The petition reads: "School uniform use in pornography, which may not be covered by existing legislation, is a clear example of material that sexualises children and young people.

They added: "Children are being sexualised by the depiction of school aged identities in pornographic content. Please help to support our campaign by signing this petition. Collectively, we can achieve this goal: we can protect the current youth and those to come."

In an interview with The Times, one member of the bookclub, 15-year-old Rose said she hates wearing her school uniform on the journey home and that she doesn't wear skirts anymore.

“I can’t stand it,” she said. “Not because it’s uncomfortable but because of the possibilities of how it is perceived."

Aylin, also 15, said: “I keep reflecting on us feeling unsafe in our own uniform. Why don’t we take this seriously?

"Why is it not regulated? It shows how cruel the world is, but we’re trying to make it better.”