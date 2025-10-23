A petition calling for the introduction of women-only carriages on the tube has almost reached 10,000 signatures.

The petition, launched by 21-year-old University College London student Camille Brown, was set up because she has "had enough of women being unsafe".

She noted the public harassment of women on the London Underground as a growing issues, and accused Transport for London of failing in their approach to tackle it.

The petition reads: "We always see it, we do say it, but it’s still not sorted. That’s why I’m calling for Sadiq Khan to introduce women-only carriages."

Almost 10,000 people have signed the petition at the time of writing, which means the government will soon need to respond directly to it.

Read more: Grooming gangs 'rife' in London as survivors and experts label Sadiq Khan's denials 'delusional'

Read more: Tube drivers offered £80,000 new pay deal as TfL bids to avoid further strikes