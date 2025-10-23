Petition for women-only carriages on the tube nears 10,000 signatures
The petition accuses TfL of failing to protect women from harassment
A petition calling for the introduction of women-only carriages on the tube has almost reached 10,000 signatures.
The petition, launched by 21-year-old University College London student Camille Brown, was set up because she has "had enough of women being unsafe".
She noted the public harassment of women on the London Underground as a growing issues, and accused Transport for London of failing in their approach to tackle it.
The petition reads: "We always see it, we do say it, but it’s still not sorted. That’s why I’m calling for Sadiq Khan to introduce women-only carriages."
Almost 10,000 people have signed the petition at the time of writing, which means the government will soon need to respond directly to it.
The petition says harassment is particularly prevalent on the Tube because its crowded, enclosed, and anonymous environment can make victims more vulnerable and perpetrators feel less accountable.
Limited staff presence also make women feel less safe, the petition says.
It continues: "The Transport for London (TfL) can lead by example, showing they take women’s safety seriously by immediately introducing at least one dedicated women-only carriage on every Tube line.
"This initiative is simple, effective, and affordable. It requires minimal investment—just clear signage on carriages and platforms directing women to dedicated spaces.
"We call on TfL to act now by providing women with a safer commuting space choice. Please sign and share this petition to urge immediate action, ensuring safety and comfort for every passenger."
If London introduced the women-only carriages they would be following cities such as Tokyo, Mumbai and Rio de Janeiro where they have already implemented the measure.