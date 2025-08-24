Police are investigating reports a man hanging St George's flags was hit in the head by a petrol bomb in Stevenage.

Hertfordshire Police say a man in his 30s suffered a cut to the head after being struck by a glass bottle containing a lit rag.

A group calling themselves Stevenage Patriots posted footage of the incident in which a bottle and flames can be seen on the ground near a man with a head wound and blood on his face and hands.

In the video, one person can be heard saying: “Just finished the night, three hours of flagging – and our boy has been petrol-bombed.

“A petrol bomb was thrown at the car, smashed straight onto his head.”