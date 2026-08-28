Petrol prices have surged to their highest level in three-and-a-half years, piling fresh pressure on motorists ahead of the August bank holiday.

The average price of unleaded has climbed to 161.6p a litre - the highest since November 2022, when it soared in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Diesel is now averaging 183.4p a litre, its highest level since the start of June, according to the AA.

It comes as millions prepare to get behind the wheel for the bank holiday weekend in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The RAC has warned motorways and major roads could see their busiest bank holiday since its records began in 2015.

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