New figure show that petrol prices across the country have now reached 158.5p per litre, the highest point since December 2022.

The average cost of a litre of petrol has surged once again amid the crisis in the Middle East. Prices previously peaked at 158.3p per litre on 15 April, and while they had dipped more than a penny per litre until early May, they have now increased again.

Simon Williams, head of policy at the Royal Automobile Club (RAC), described the surge as "bad news for drivers ahead of the bank holiday" and warned that further rises are to be expected.

He said in a statement: "RAC analysis of wholesale fuel data unfortunately indicates that unleaded is now likely to increase to at least 160p a litre in the coming weeks, unless there’s a dramatic and sustained drop in the price of oil which has been above 100 US dollars a barrel since late April."

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