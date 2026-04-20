If thefts continue at their current rate across the country, petrol stations could lose around £1.25m per week.

By Georgia Bell

Fuel thefts at UK petrol stations have hit record levels, retailers have claimed, after the war in Iran and subsequent blockade on the Strait of Hormuz sent oil prices soaring.

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Retailers have claimed that forecourt thefts have spiked in response to petrol prices surging to over 158p-a-litre on average, a significant rise from 133p before the war. The rise has also seen the price of diesel rise from 142p-a-litre to 192p on average. Thefts from petrol stations are up by 27 per cent since the war began, according to Forecourt Eye, which works on preventing crime for the petrol industry. The level of thefts have overtaken previous peaks in 2022, which rose following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the firm said. Read more: Drivers walking and cycling more amid rising fuel prices Read more: Reform UK calls for emergency cut to petrol and diesel VAT as Jenrick urges Reeves to support families

The war in Iran has significantly disrupted fuel distribution leaving to a drastic spike in prices. Picture: Getty

Research from the firm showed that of 500 petrol stations, over 6,500 litres of fuel had been stolen every day in March – marking a 15.7 per cent rise from the previous month. If this pattern continued at all 8,400 forecourts in Britain, petrol stations would lose around £1.25m each week. Claire Nichol, chief executive of the British Oil Security Syndicate, told The Sun: “At current fuel costs, motorists deliberately evading paying for fuel is costing the sector more than £100m a year.

The fuel industry is struggling to navigate the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, leading to shortages in supplies. Picture: Getty

“We would urge operators to be extra vigilant during peak periods and be aware of customers entering a store, making small purchases and not paying for fuel.” Gordon Balmer, of the Petrol Retailers Association (PRA), told the Telegraph: “Driving off without paying costs all motorists because if the debt is not recovered it has to be written off, adding to the spiralling costs of operating a forecourt. “The PRA was instrumental in convincing the Government to allow a digital service to be implemented when requesting registered keeper details from the DVLA, and this has improved the rate of recovery. “We are also working hard with the Government and police to reduce this and catch perpetrators.”

Petrol station workers have been warned to be wary of customers coming in to make small purchases and driving off without paying for fuel. Picture: Getty

In light of the rising prices, Rachel Reeves has faced increasing calls to do away with the 5p fuel duty increase scheduled for September. Energy bills are also expected to rise by hundreds of pounds later this year as a result of the war, causing a spike in inflation. Both the Conservatives and Reform UK are aiming to postpone the fuel duty increase. Shadow Chancellor Sir Mel Stride said: “My message to Rachel Reeves is clear: Axe the fuel tax hike now and stop punishing families for simply trying to get to work and take kids to school.”