A petrol station owner has slashed prices in a bid to help people struggling with the cost-of-living crisis.

The two stations will reduce the cost of their unleaded petrol to £1.20.9 and diesel to £1.32.9 per litre in a flash sale between 6am and 10pm this Sunday, reported the Manchester Evening News.

Mr Mohammed owns two separate Texaco petrol stations in Walkden and Horwich and wants to help people in the area that are struggling with inflation and sky-rocketing prices.

Hassan Mohammed owns two service stations in Greater Manchester and vowed to cut prices to be 'the lowest in the UK'.

He said: "We are the cheapest in the north west and now we'll be the cheapest in the country by a mile.

"We like to do this every so often to help people with the cost-of-living crisis."

He continued: "I have around 25 people working across both sites and I pay them well and I still see some of them struggling.

"I pay them well but other people don't get (get paid so well). It just makes me think what other people are going through.

"Most of my employees are working 40 hours a week, so there are no zero hours contracts."

This time the sale - which he has nicknamed Black Fuel Day - will also include a second Texaco station he now also owns on Chorley New Road in Horwich.

He went on: "We like to do something every so often to help people with the cost-of-living crisis.

"The budget has just been and we wanted to give people a more positive train on things with Christmas and winter around the corner.

"We just want to give this opportunity for people to take advantage of."

