Medicare is the US government program that provides health coverage to about 70 million people aged 65 and older or with disabilities.

Pharma lobby sues Trump administration over Medicare drug price cuts. Picture: Getty

By Ella Bennett

The pharmaceutical industry's top lobby group have sued to invalidate the Trump administration's efforts to benchmark US drug prices to lower costs overseas in the Medicare health insurance programme.

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They have argued that the action is an illegal government overreach. The GLOBE rule intends to set hospital drug prices for Medicare patients. Its final version was published last week on exactly how a "most-favoured-nation" pricing system based on what is paid in a group of comparable countries would be integrated into the Medicare Part B program. The PhRMA lobby group filed its lawsuit in the US District Court for the District of Columbia against Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the US Department of Health and Human Services he runs, and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and two of its officials. Read more: Trump orders execution by Army firing squad for death row gunman who killed 13 people in Texas Read more: Naked Trump statue named 'Orange Plague' unveiled at European Parliament

Medicare and Medicaid Administrator Mehmet Oz (L) and US Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (R) listen as US President Donald Trump speaks. Picture: Getty

The lobby group argues in its lawsuit that CMS, Medicare's regulator, has stretched the authority of a program to test new pricing ideas into rewriting Medicare's pricing structure without congressional action. Congress has given CMS "a little bit of authority to test models," PhRMA General Counsel Jim Stansel said in an interview. "Instead, CMS is doing exactly what Congress has declined to do multiple times over the last several years, and that's to replace the pricing structure in Medicare with a most-favoured-nation structure."