Pharmacies will be allowed to give patients a suitable alternative when their exact prescription is not in stock under new government plans.

Currently, pharmacists are generally required to dispense the exact product specified on a prescription.

Ministers hope the change will prevent patients making wasted journeys and reduce unnecessary work for GP practices and pharmacies.

They will be able to supply the same medicine in a different strength or form, where appropriate and subject to safety safeguards, the Department of Health said.

The Government said its consultation had received overwhelming support for more pharmacist flexibility from healthcare professionals.

Public health minister Diana Johnson said: “When you go to the pharmacy to pick up your prescription, there is nothing worse than being told you need to contact your GP again because the exact medicine they’ve prescribed isn’t available at that time, or in that form.

“That’s why we’re changing the rules so that people can get the treatment they need with less hassle, and no delay. In future, we will enable pharmacists to use their professional expertise to supply the same medicine in a different strength or form, where it’s appropriate and safe to do so.

“A little extra flexibility for the pharmacy to make life a little easier for patients.”

Henry Gregg, chief executive of the National Pharmacy Association, said: “This is a sensible move.

“It is madness to send someone back to their GP to get a prescription changed when a safe alternative is in stock. It risks patients delaying vital medication or missing it altogether.

“Medicine shortages are endemic and blight pharmacies and their patients every day. These measures are a step forwards but do not fix the underlying causes of shortages.”