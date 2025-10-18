Pharmacists across England are once again picking up the pieces of a system that hasn’t communicated clearly enough.

This week, hundreds of people booked Covid booster appointments online, only to be turned away at pharmacies when they arrived. The rules have changed: only those aged 75 and over or younger with weakened immune systems are now eligible. Yet many patients never got the message.

Community Pharmacy England says as many as half of those turning up at some sites are being refused the jab. What followed was sadly predictable: frustration, anger, and, in some cases, abuse towards pharmacy teams for simply following NHS guidance.

Let’s be clear: the NHS should never have let this happen. Within hours of the booking system opening, it was obvious the messaging was confusing. Pharmacies raised concerns immediately, yet it took time for the system to be updated. In the meantime, frontline staff were left to deliver bad news face-to-face, often to vulnerable people who thought they were doing the right thing.

This isn’t just about an IT glitch. It’s about how we communicate science and policy. When the NHS changes eligibility criteria, it needs to be explained with clarity, consistency and compassion.

Otherwise, we leave room for frustration and fear to take over.

As I’ve written before, social media and soundbites too often replace science with fear. Here, it’s not misinformation that’s the problem, but miscommunication. In a climate where trust in public health already feels fragile, every unclear message risks deepening that divide.

Pharmacy teams have been the backbone of the vaccination rollout. They are approachable, knowledgeable and always there when patients need reassurance. They deserve respect, not abuse.

Yes, the NHS has since changed the website wording, but it shouldn’t take chaos at the counter for that to happen.

Communication in healthcare isn’t an afterthought; it’s a vital part of patient safety and public trust.

When people understand why the rules change, they’re far more likely to accept them. When they don’t, fear fills the gap. And when that fear turns to anger, it’s frontline staff, not policymakers, who bear the brunt.

Pharmacists are doing their jobs. They are upholding the rules, protecting patients and delivering vaccines safely. The least they deserve is a system that communicates as clearly as they do.