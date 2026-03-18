Although this type of infection is uncommon, it can quickly become serious, which is why it often draws a lot of attention when cases are reported.

The overall risk to the wider public remains low, but it is still important for people to know the signs and symptoms of meningitis. Being familiar with what to look out for can help people seek medical advice quickly if something does not feel right.

Meningitis is most commonly spread through close contact with someone carrying the bacteria in their nose or throat. This can happen through coughing or sneezing, as well as through activities like kissing or sharing utensils.

The infection causes swelling around the brain and spinal cord. Because it can develop quickly and early symptoms can resemble the flu or even a bad hangover, people must stay aware of the signs and seek medical advice if something does not feel right.

People with meningitis may develop a high temperature, nausea, or sensitivity to light. Other early symptoms can include vomiting, muscle and joint pain, cold hands and feet, and confusion. In some cases, a rash may appear as small red pinpricks that can quickly spread across the skin.

The recent outbreak also highlights the importance of strengthening our public health response to meningitis. Increasing vaccination uptake is one of the most effective ways to help prevent wider outbreaks or similar situations in the future. This is particularly important for those most vulnerable to infection, including the young, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems.

There is a clear need for stronger and more visible public health campaigns. This is particularly important on university campuses, where students often live and socialise in close proximity, allowing infections like meningitis to spread more easily, as we are currently seeing in Kent.

With many students likely to travel home across the country ahead of the Easter break, it is important that anyone who develops symptoms is cautious. Students who feel unwell or who have been in close contact with a confirmed case should avoid travelling and seek medical advice to help reduce the risk of further spread.

Many people may not realise there are simple ways to check symptoms at home if they become concerned. One of the most well known is the ‘glass test’. This involves pressing the side of a clear glass firmly against a rash on the skin.

If the rash doesn't fade under the pressure, it can be a warning sign of sepsis linked to meningitis, and urgent medical attention should be sought immediately.

There are also home test kits available that include a small magnifying test bar to help carry out the glass test, along with a symptoms chart designed to help people recognise the warning signs of meningitis and seek help quickly if needed.

Because meningitis can develop and worsen quickly, anyone experiencing symptoms associated with the infection should seek medical advice as soon as possible.

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Jason Murphy is Head of Pharmacy at Chemist4U.

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The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

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