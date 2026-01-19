Pharmacists are demanding millions of pounds in compensation following an NHS error which saw patients booking Covid vaccinations only to find they were no longer eligible.

Pharmacists in England said they suffered issues and were abused by some patients who turned up for a vaccine after booking it via the NHS online booking system.

Patients themselves also reported being sent text messages from the NHS and their GP inviting them for a Covid jab despite not being eligible.

The criteria for Covid jabs was tightened last year so that only people aged 75 and older were offered free boosters, alongside anyone with a weakened immune system.

Previously, people 65 and over and those with various chronic or long-term conditions were eligible.

Once the problems came to light late last year, NHS England changed the wording online to make it clearer the eligibility criteria had been tightened.

But now, the National Pharmacy Association (NPA) has estimated pharmacies could be owed at least £2 million a day in wasted costs.

Its survey of 450 pharmacies found 88% saw staff experience verbal or physical intimidation from patients who were ineligible for Covid vaccinations.

Some pharmacists also said they were spat at or pushed.

The survey also suggested at least half of an average pharmacy's Covid vaccine bookings were made by patients who were not eligible.