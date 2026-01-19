Pharmacists demand millions in compensation over Covid jabs error
Pharmacists are demanding millions of pounds in compensation following an NHS error which saw patients booking Covid vaccinations only to find they were no longer eligible.
Pharmacists in England said they suffered issues and were abused by some patients who turned up for a vaccine after booking it via the NHS online booking system.
Patients themselves also reported being sent text messages from the NHS and their GP inviting them for a Covid jab despite not being eligible.
The criteria for Covid jabs was tightened last year so that only people aged 75 and older were offered free boosters, alongside anyone with a weakened immune system.
Previously, people 65 and over and those with various chronic or long-term conditions were eligible.
Once the problems came to light late last year, NHS England changed the wording online to make it clearer the eligibility criteria had been tightened.
But now, the National Pharmacy Association (NPA) has estimated pharmacies could be owed at least £2 million a day in wasted costs.
Its survey of 450 pharmacies found 88% saw staff experience verbal or physical intimidation from patients who were ineligible for Covid vaccinations.
Some pharmacists also said they were spat at or pushed.
The survey also suggested at least half of an average pharmacy's Covid vaccine bookings were made by patients who were not eligible.
The NPA said the NHS should now provide millions of pounds in compensation to pharmacies.
It also said pharmacists had suffered poor communication from NHS England regarding the issues and why vaccine eligibility had changed.
Henry Gregg, chief executive of the NPA, said: "This was a problem of the NHS's own making that should have been avoided.
"Our data shows this has come at a significant personal and financial cost to community pharmacies across the country.
"It is particularly concerning to hear reports of physical intimidation from a minority of frustrated patients.
"It is disgusting to learn of pharmacists being spat at by disgruntled individuals and any physical intimidation or abuse is utterly unacceptable.
"Although some of the cost to pharmacies can be quantified, such as staff time wasted or the cost of vaccination supply, other consequences such as the loss of reputation and the impact of abuse cannot be.
"The NHS must learn the lessons from this issue for future years.
"This includes doing the right thing and compensating pharmacies for losses made during this process.
"Pharmacies remain massively important to efforts to protect millions of patients from serious illness."
NHS England said: "Abuse against healthcare staff is never acceptable and colleagues deserve to be treated with respect.
"Eligibility for the Covid-19 vaccine changed last year following updated guidance from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) - and we updated information on the NHS website to make people aware of the changes as well as contacting key groups affected."
A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: "The Government is committed to protecting those most vulnerable to Covid-19 through vaccination.
"In line with independent JCVI advice, the autumn 2025 programme was focused on the oldest adults and individuals who are immunosuppressed.
"These are the two groups who continue to be at higher risk of serious disease."