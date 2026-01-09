People with blocked noses have been urged to only use nasal decongestant sprays for seven days or face making their symptoms worse

This preventable condition, also known as rhinitis medicamentosa, causes symptoms to worsen, with patients becoming dependent on sprays to breathe more easily.

However, using them for longer than a week can cause so-called rebound congestion, the Royal Pharmaceutical Society (RPS) warned.

It comes as a poll found almost six in 10 pharmacists said patients are unaware of the risks of using sprays for too long.

An RPS survey of 300 pharmacists found 59% think the public is not aware of this risk, while almost three-quarters (74%) said packaging should be clearer about the seven-day limit.

Almost two-thirds (63%) said they had intervened in cases of suspected overuse.

Professor Amira Guirguis, chief scientist at the RPS, said: “Nasal decongestant sprays can be helpful for short-term relief, but using them for longer than seven days can make your congestion significantly worse.

“Our research shows that many people are unaware of this risk, which means they may continue using these sprays without realising they could be prolonging their symptoms.

“We’d like to see clearer warnings on the packaging which you can’t miss and greater awareness of the seven-day limit. If your congestion lasts more than a week, speak to your pharmacist. There are safe and effective alternative options to help you manage your symptoms.”

The RPS urged patients to always follow the instructions on the packaging of nasal sprays and to seek advice from pharmacists if congestion continues after seven days.