The NPA, which represents around 6,000 community pharmacies, said the NHS should provide security funding for pharmacies in the same way other parts of the health service can access cash. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Most crimes in pharmacies, such as theft of prescription medicines and break-ins, receive an “insufficient response” from police, health leaders have said.

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The National Pharmacy Association (NPA) said pharmacists carry stock that puts them at higher risk of crime, such as valuable prescription medicines including weight-loss jabs, and controlled drugs. Some 93% of pharmacies that reported criminal incidents to the police in the last year felt they had an insufficient response, an NPA poll found. The survey of 402 pharmacies across the UK also found that, in the last year, 89% experienced shoplifting, 11% had burglary attempts to steal prescription medicines and 21% had reported criminal damage. At 35% staff members had been assaulted and 3% experienced sexual assaults on staff. Almost one in three (30%) pharmacists said they did not bother reporting incidents to the police, citing concerns about response time, although 70% did make reports.

The National Pharmacy Association (NPA) said pharmacists carry stock that puts them at higher risk of crime, such as valuable prescription medicines including weight-loss jabs, and controlled drugs. Picture: Alamy

Overall, 98% said they believe crimes in pharmacies have risen throughout their careers. One member of staff, speaking anonymously, said: “I only get a crime number. Unfortunately they are not interested in low-value persistent shoplifting. “I do not get a credible response or help against prolific thefts.” Another said: “Police come long after the incident and nothing happens because they say the value of the goods stolen is not sufficient to investigate further. “Same people commit the crime again and the police take no action. Shoplifting is a major problem which is costing my business a lot. “One branch I have had to employ a security guard costing me £60,000 a year. I need support from the NHS with this cost.” The NPA, which represents around 6,000 community pharmacies, said the NHS should provide security funding for pharmacies in the same way other parts of the health service can access cash.