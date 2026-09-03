Most pharmacy crimes get ‘insufficient’ police response, health leaders warn
Most crimes in pharmacies, such as theft of prescription medicines and break-ins, receive an “insufficient response” from police, health leaders have said.
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The National Pharmacy Association (NPA) said pharmacists carry stock that puts them at higher risk of crime, such as valuable prescription medicines including weight-loss jabs, and controlled drugs.
Some 93% of pharmacies that reported criminal incidents to the police in the last year felt they had an insufficient response, an NPA poll found.
The survey of 402 pharmacies across the UK also found that, in the last year, 89% experienced shoplifting, 11% had burglary attempts to steal prescription medicines and 21% had reported criminal damage.
At 35% staff members had been assaulted and 3% experienced sexual assaults on staff.
Almost one in three (30%) pharmacists said they did not bother reporting incidents to the police, citing concerns about response time, although 70% did make reports.
Overall, 98% said they believe crimes in pharmacies have risen throughout their careers.
One member of staff, speaking anonymously, said: “I only get a crime number. Unfortunately they are not interested in low-value persistent shoplifting.
“I do not get a credible response or help against prolific thefts.”
Another said: “Police come long after the incident and nothing happens because they say the value of the goods stolen is not sufficient to investigate further.
“Same people commit the crime again and the police take no action. Shoplifting is a major problem which is costing my business a lot.
“One branch I have had to employ a security guard costing me £60,000 a year. I need support from the NHS with this cost.”
The NPA, which represents around 6,000 community pharmacies, said the NHS should provide security funding for pharmacies in the same way other parts of the health service can access cash.
Olivier Picard, chairman of the NPA, said: “This is a very worrying survey which shows a lack of support for pharmacies when they report what can be long-running, costly and serious crimes to the police.
“Police work incredibly hard, often putting themselves in danger in the course of their duties, but we are concerned that they do not have the resources to adequately tackle high street crimes such as these.
“Pharmacies are not like ordinary shops on the high street. Not only do they provide a vital health service to their patients but they also stock prescription medicines.
“Theft of medication from a pharmacy, such as strong pain relief or benzodiazepines, could have serious consequence for someone’s health.
“Reports of racist abuse, assaults and even sexual assaults of staff are absolutely disgusting and we must do more to tackle this and protect our workforce.
“This includes a stronger police response and pharmacies being offered the same support as other parts of the NHS to make security arrangements.”
Assistant Chief Constable Alex Goss, the National Police Chiefs’ Council lead for retail crime, said: “We are acutely aware of the challenges faced by retail workers, including those in pharmacies, who are subjected to abuse and violence by offenders.
“The policing response has been strengthened significantly across the whole business sector, and the forthcoming offence of assault against a retail worker is expected to provide further protection and help reduce incidents of violence and abuse.
“Significant progress has been made in tackling retail crime since the introduction of the Retail Crime Action Plan and the Pegasus Partnership in 2024.
"Policing and industry partners are now working more closely than ever before, with enhanced intelligence sharing and a more effective approach to targeting prolific shoplifters and organised retail crime groups.
“This momentum is being driven by the Tackling Retail Crime Together strategy.
“This national, cross‑sector approach brings together police, retailers, the security industry and Business Crime Reduction Partnerships to deliver a co-ordinated, intelligence‑led approach.
“It also supports retailers through training and guidance, advises on effective crime prevention methods such as use of security and technology, and improves systems to make reporting quicker and easier.
“Our next priority is to deliver a consistent national approach to retail crime reporting.”