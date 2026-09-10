Pharmacists will be able to treat people with migraines, acne, more types of ear infection and other conditions as the NHS “pharmacy first” scheme is expanded.

The scheme allows people to get care for certain common illnesses from qualified pharmacists without needing to see a GP first.

From this autumn as part of a phased rollout, people will be able to get help and treatment for acne, migraines, scabies, certain ear infections and allergic rhinitis from those pharmacies that take part.

At the moment, pharmacies can treat seven conditions under pharmacy first – including impetigo, infected insect bites, shingles, sinusitis, one type of ear infection, sort throat and urinary tract infections.

Once fully rolled out, the NHS expects between two and three million consultations for the new list of five conditions could be held in pharmacies.

Dr Amanda Doyle, national director for primary care and community services at NHS England, said: “Thanks to community pharmacy teams, millions of people have received treatment for common conditions quickly and conveniently on their local high streets with the NHS determined to make it as easy as possible for people to get help.

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