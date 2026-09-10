Pharmacists will be able to treat people for more illnesses under NHS scheme
From this autumn as part of a phased rollout, people will be able to get help and treatment for acne, migraines, scabies, certain ear infections and allergic rhinitis from those pharmacies that take part
Pharmacists will be able to treat people with migraines, acne, more types of ear infection and other conditions as the NHS “pharmacy first” scheme is expanded.
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The scheme allows people to get care for certain common illnesses from qualified pharmacists without needing to see a GP first.
From this autumn as part of a phased rollout, people will be able to get help and treatment for acne, migraines, scabies, certain ear infections and allergic rhinitis from those pharmacies that take part.
At the moment, pharmacies can treat seven conditions under pharmacy first – including impetigo, infected insect bites, shingles, sinusitis, one type of ear infection, sort throat and urinary tract infections.
Once fully rolled out, the NHS expects between two and three million consultations for the new list of five conditions could be held in pharmacies.
Dr Amanda Doyle, national director for primary care and community services at NHS England, said: “Thanks to community pharmacy teams, millions of people have received treatment for common conditions quickly and conveniently on their local high streets with the NHS determined to make it as easy as possible for people to get help.
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“As the NHS steps up winter preparations, we want to make sure that patients can get as much support as possible in their communities, so they do not have to be admitted to hospital unnecessarily.
“That’s why participating pharmacies will start offering help for new common conditions such as acne, migraines and ear infections – without needing to get a GP appointment first – so they’re freed up for people who need them most in the colder months.”
Prime Minister Andy Burnham said: “People are fed up with the scramble for routine appointments. They want help when they need it, close to home.
“That’s exactly what this delivers – no more taking time off work or waiting hours to get seen.
“For five more common conditions, you’ll be able to walk into your local pharmacy and get treated on the spot.
“This is change families will feel in their day to day as we build a better Britain.
“Treating people closer to home means catching problems earlier, easing pressure on GPs and A&E, and giving people back precious time.”
Dr Leyla Hannbeck, chief executive of the Independent Pharmacies Association (IPA), said: “The extension of pharmacy first is great news for patients. It is welcome further recognition that pharmacies are the true front door of the NHS.
“Being able to access consultations for additional common, but painful, conditions at local high-street pharmacies – without the need for a GP appointment – will ensure quicker access to treatment.
“Pharmacies are open for longer hours and in more neighbourhoods than GP surgeries, meaning no-wait advice will be available on patients’ doorsteps.”