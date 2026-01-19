90% of pharmacies have said their workers face abuse. Picture: Alamy

By Joe Hawkins & Andy Ballantyne

9 in 10 pharmacies experienced verbal or physical abuse and intimidation from patients who were unknowingly ineligible for the most recent round of NHS Covid vaccinations, costing an estimated £2 million per day.

LBC News has learned that pharmacies wasted an average of two hours a day from managing issues around patients not entitled to jabs. Pharmacists were spat at, pushed and even punched from across the counter. Dr Leyla Hannbeck, Chief Executive of the Independent Pharmacies Association, told LBC News, "we've had cases where people have punched a pharmacist in the face, which hospitalised them. Things have been thrown at staff and that particular pharmacist has actually, unfortunately, resigned from the profession because of the trauma and not being able to deal with all of this abuse.

Messages reformatted to protect identities - Pharmacists were spat at, pushed and even punched from across the counter. Picture: LBC

"And it's become now a regular thing, which is very, very concerning for things that are outside of our sphere." Changes for this round of vaccination, which began in pharmacies in England from 1st October, removed some patients who had been eligible in previous years. This included excluding patients between the ages of 65-75. However, the national system allowed these patients to book appointments anyway, causing large numbers to arrive at pharmacies across England who were not eligible for NHS vaccination. Ashley Cohen, a pharmacist and board member of the National Pharmacy Association, told LBC News, "we're talking about systemic failure of a booking system... Patients would turn up expecting to get their appointments and then be disappointed, angry, and then almost blame us as the pharmacists as to say why they couldn't vaccinate." A WhatsApp forum for pharmacy owners across the country has been used to detail concerns.

Messages reformatted to protect identities - A WhatsApp forum for pharmacy owners across the country has been used to detail concerns. Picture: LBC