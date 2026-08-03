The pair fell out in 2016 after Collins said Sir Paul talked down to him when he asked the Beatle to sign a book

English singer Roger Daltrey, Paul McCartney, Irish singer-songwriter Bob Geldof, and Phil Collins attend a party held after the 13th Annual American Music Awards in Los Angeles in 1986. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Music legend Phil Collins has ended his long-standing feud with Sir Paul McCartney.

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The two stars fell out in 2016 after Collins said Sir Paul had talked down to him when he asked him to sign a book. The former Genesis lead musician, now 75, claimed the former Beatle had been condescending towards him due to his status at the time. But the pair appeared to have buried the hatchet after Sir Paul offered to donate memorabilia to a King’s Trust charity auction organised by Collins. Read more: Pressure mounting on Infantino as Wales becomes first football nation to withdraw support for chief's re-election Read more: Ariana Grande ‘taking a step back’ from public amid ‘endless scrutiny’ - as she pulls out of London musical production

Phil Collins performs during the The Last Domino Tour at U Arena in Paris 2022. Picture: Alamy

Collins told The Sunday Times: "We’ve made up, he’s happy about the fact that we discussed it. "And I'm happy we discussed it, so it was just really lovely that it’s gone full circle now." Collins said he had looked up to Sir Paul but changed his views on him when the pair met at an event held at Buckingham Palace in 2002. He previously told the newspaper: "I met him when I was working at the Buckingham Palace party at the palace thing back in 2002. "McCartney came up with Heather Mills and I had a first edition of The Beatles by Hunter Davies and I said 'hey Paul, do you mind signing this for me?' "And he said 'oh Heather, our little Phil’s a bit of a Beatles fan.' "And I thought 'you f***, you f***. Never forgot it."

Sir Paul McCartney ended the feud by making a donation to charity. Picture: Alamy

He said: "He has this thing when he’s talking to you, where he makes you feel like 'I know this must be hard for you, because I'm a Beatle, I'm Paul McCartney and it must be very hard for you to actually be holding a conversation with me.'" Collins also revealed that his loved ones were told to say their goodbyes while he spent seven months in intensive care. It came after he started drinking again after several years of sobriety, which resulted in him being rushed to a Swiss hospital in November 2023. His five children – Joely, 53, Simon, 49, Lily, 37, Nicholas, 25, and Matthew, 18 – were all summoned to his bedside as he lay ill.

Genesis at the Montreux Festival 1988. Picture: Alamy