Phil Collins says he may never perform again after revealing '24-hour live-in nurse'
His last performance was four years ago, in March 2022, when he reunited with Genesis bandmates
The 75-year-old musician revealed he now has a '24-hour live-in nurse' following health issues caused by years of drumming.
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Collins revealed how various ailments led him to have five operations on his knee alone, with the Genesis frontman no longer walk without assistance.
His last performance was four years ago, in March 2022, when he reunited with bandmates for a Genesis farewell concert at London's O2 Arena.
The In The Air Tonight singer has admitted he doesn't think he will ever perform live again, saying all his ailments "caught up to him" at the same time.
"I had problems with my knee, which I had for a while. But I played through it. I toured through it.
"But eventually I had to have a knee operation. And I had to have it done five times because it either kept getting infected or it broke."
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Collins is due for a second induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame later this year, following his first with Genesis back in 2010.
The confessions over the end of his career come as he turned down the chance to sing at the upcoming ceremony because he "wasn't match fit".
Collins was one of the founding members of the Genesis, formed in 1967, but left in 1996 to pursue a solo career.
He is known for hits like Against All Odds, Another Day In Paradise, Easy Lover and a cover of the Supremes song You Can't Hurry Love.
In 2020 and played a string of shows, ending in 2022, as part of their 'The Last Domino?' tour.