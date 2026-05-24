The 75-year-old musician revealed he now has a '24-hour live-in nurse' following health issues caused by years of drumming.

Collins revealed how various ailments led him to have five operations on his knee alone, with the Genesis frontman no longer walk without assistance.

His last performance was four years ago, in March 2022, when he reunited with bandmates for a Genesis farewell concert at London's O2 Arena.

The In The Air Tonight singer has admitted he doesn't think he will ever perform live again, saying all his ailments "caught up to him" at the same time.

"I had problems with my knee, which I had for a while. But I played through it. I toured through it.

"But eventually I had to have a knee operation. And I had to have it done five times because it either kept getting infected or it broke."

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