Elliot Anderson says Phil Foden was bouncing off the walls in delight after Manchester City survived his sending off to win Sunday’s controversial derby at Manchester United.

City’s triumph was made all the sweeter by the fact they were playing with 10 men after Foden was sent off midway through the first half for petulantly kicking out at Bruno Fernandes having been wound up.

The 199th meeting of the cross-town rivals was an action-packed battle marked by two key decisions, including Erling Haaland’s goal being awarded after a lengthy VAR review to secure a 1-0 Old Trafford win.

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Asked if the forward was dealing with mixed emotions after the derby win, Anderson said: “Yeah, a bit of both, I guess.

“Obviously, gutted to not play in the full game, but no, he was bouncing up and down in the changing room, as we all were.

“It made the game a lot harder and we’ve all came together and it shows real fighting and leadership from the lads.

“It wasn’t ideal Phil going off but we all fought for it and, yeah, it changed the way of playing but we’ve done really well at it.”

Enzo Maresca and his players’ celebrations at the final whistle showed just how much the Old Trafford triumph meant to a new-look side that have won the first four Premier League matches.

“There’s no doubt we have all the quality but we’re showing real mentality,” Anderson said.

“In the first four games, especially in this one. Not giving up, fighting, fighting for every tackle, every duel, and waiting for our chance, and obviously Erling scores.”

Haaland takes the headlines after becoming the top Premier League goalscorer in the Manchester derby by scoring his ninth in this fixture, but Anderson left with the man of the match award.

The 23-year-old was a United target but a deal was prohibitive and he made a £116million move to City, who he said were the “kings of Manchester”.

Anderson said with a smile “we are now” when reminded of that comment after a victory when he avoided outright hostility.

“I just gave everything for the team – duels and playing through the lines I thought I did quite well in,” he said. “Just staying calm in possession with the team and helping everyone.”

Asked if he had expected more stick for his “kings of Manchester” comment, he said with a laugh: “I was just trying to let my football do the talking.

“I think we came here and we played really well and, yeah, that’s all I can say.”

Anderson impressed alongside antagonistic deadline-day arrival Enzo Fernandez, who has gone from breaking his heart in England’s World Cup semi-final defeat against Argentina to become a key team-mate.

“He’s very good,” the City midfielder said. “He shows real quality on the ball and knowing you’ve got someone alongside you who has got your back is a massive help and, yeah, he’s top.”

Put to Anderson that Fernandez is the kind of player you hate to face but love to have on your side, he said with a laugh: “Yeah, he is.

“I found that obviously before I was playing with him, but no, he’s a brilliant guy and he’s a real top player.”