Phil Foden has committed his future to boyhood club Manchester City with a new four-year deal that includes an option for a further 12 months.

The new contract, broadly agreed back in May before Pep Guardiola’s departure was announced, represents a significant show of faith from City in their academy graduate, who has struggled for form and fitness since he was named player of the year during the 2023-24 Premier League title-winning campaign.

“Committing my future to City means everything to me,” Foden said. “Playing for this club is all I’ve ever wanted to do and it’s always an honour to wear the shirt.

“It’s not lost on me that I’ve been lucky enough to be part of a historic period with so many titles won, but we’re always looking to the future and trying to win more.

“I can only thank the club, staff, team-mates and fans who continue to put their faith in me and trust that I give everything I can for City and I hope I’ll be able to repay you for years to come.”

Foden’s status as the poster-boy for City’s academy has long been established.

Having joined the club at the age of nine, he has won six Premier League titles, the Champions League, two FA Cups and five League Cups since breaking into the first team – making him the most decorated player in the club’s history alongside the recently departed Bernardo Silva and John Stones.