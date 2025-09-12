Phil Salt has recorded the fastest hundred by an England men’s batter after a scorching 39-ball ton in the second T20 against South Africa at Emirates Old Trafford.

England also scored their highest ever men’s T20 total, 304 for two, in the second international against South Africa.

The previous quickest century by an Englishman was made by Salt’s Lancashire team-mate Liam Livingstone, who reached the milestone off just 42 balls against Pakistan at Trent Bridge in 2021.

Salt, who made a golden duck and dropped a catch in England’s series-opening defeat in a rain-affected contest in Cardiff this week, hit 13 fours and five maximums en route to three figures on his home ground.

England were beaten by 14 runs on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method as South Africa won a rain-interrupted opening T20 clash in Cardiff on Wednesday.

Rain in the Welsh capital had reduced the contest to nine overs per side with the start delayed until 8.50pm.

South Africa had reached 97 for five from 7.5 overs – hitting nine sixes in total – before a short shower ended their effort and left England with a tough revised target.

England were tasked with scoring 69 from 30 balls, and it proved beyond them as Marco Jansen and Corbin Bosch were curiously allowed to bowl two overs each.

Kagiso Rabada was back in the Proteas attack after missing the ODI series and removed Phil Salt with his first ball.

The England opener was crestfallen after sending the ball skywards and straight to Kwena Maphaka just inside the backwards square leg boundary rope.

Jacob Bethell smashed one six after his Southampton ODI heroics on Sunday, but miscued Jansen to give Donovan Ferreira a catch running back from cover.

The three-match series continues with the finale at Trent Bridge on Sunday.